Politics

Republicans Who Voted to Impeach Trump Silent on Capitol Riot Indictment

By
Politics Donald Trump Republicans Indictment

Nearly everyone in Washington, D.C., seemed to have something to say after former President Donald Trump's Tuesday indictment on four felony charges connected to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the lead-up to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Everyone, it seems, except the past and present Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach and convict him more than two years ago on near-identical allegations.

As Republicans fumed and Democrats celebrated, just one of the 10 Republican representatives who voted for Trump's impeachment while in Congress—former Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger—issued a public statement commenting on the president's indictment, describing it as "the beginning of justice."

While several of the 10—former Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzalez, Washington state's Jaime Herrera Beutler, retired New York Representative John Katko, former Michigan Representative Fred Upton and former South Carolina Representative Tom Rice—are no longer active on social media, others who are, like former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, still had not released a statement as of Wednesday morning. Newsweek reached out to Cheney's office via email for comment.

Meanwhile, active members of Congress who voted for impeachment had little to say Wednesday. A similar story played out among the Republicans who voted to uphold Trump's impeachment in the Senate.

Comp, Murkowski , Trump and Kinzinger
In this combination image, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska (left), former President Donald Trump (center) and former Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. Just one of the 10 Republican representatives who voted for Trump's impeachment while in Congress, Kinzinger issued a public statement commenting on the former president's indictment. Anna Moneymaker/Getty; Joe Raedle/Getty; Drew Angerer/Getty

Though a handful—Richard Burr of North Carolina, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and recently appointed University of Florida President Ben Sasse of Nebrfaska—have largely disengaged from politics since leaving Capitol Hill, four of the seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump are still active in politics yet had little to say about his latest indictment.

While one of the members to stay silent Wednesday—Utah Senator Mitt Romney—still faces the prospect of a tough reelection battle in his Trump-leaning state in 2024, Louisiana's Bill Cassidy and Maine's Susan Collins do not yet still declined to weigh in.

Read more

Just one, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski—who has a reputation for criticizing elements she sees as unsavory within her party—ultimately released an official statement on Trump's indictment.

"In early 2021, I voted to impeach former President Trump based on clear evidence that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election after losing it," she wrote. "Additional evidence presented since then, including by the January 6 Commission, has only reinforced that the former President played a key role in instigating the riots, resulting in physical violence and desecration of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"Today, the former President has been indicted on four criminal counts. Like all Americans, he is innocent until proven guilty and will have his day in court. As that process begins, I encourage everyone to read the indictment, to understand the very serious allegations being made in this case."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC