Tears as Rescue Cat Cares for Feline Sibling With Cancer and Dementia

A heartbreaking video has captured the unique friendship that blossomed between two rescue cats as one of the felines battled terminal cancer and dementia.

Anisa Rani is studying to be a veterinary nurse in the United Kingdom and currently owns no fewer than 11 pets. An avid social media user, she regularly shares updates about their antics to TikTok under the username the.lucky.thirteen.

That's where followers were first introduced to Juniper and Clementine, two former street cats turned best friends. Much like in the United States, the U.K. has a pretty sizable problem when it comes to stray cats.

A 2021 study published in the journal Scientific Reports concluded there were around 250,000 unowned cats living across the U.K.'s various towns and cities. Both Juniper and Clementine lived as strays prior to being taken in by Rani.

"Juniper was handed into the vet's I work at in December 2020," Rani told Newsweek. "She was such a loving and affectionate cat even after being a stray for so long. So I took her home. I couldn't risk her not getting adopted if she went to a rescue shelter."

Clementine and Juniper. Clementine had one leg amputated after being hit by a car while Juniper lost an ear to skin cancer. Anisa Rani

Juniper had to have one ear removed after developing skin cancer while living in the streets, exposed to the sun. Last August, she was joined by Clementine.

"Clementine was another stray who was handed in at my work after being hit by a car," Rani said. "Her leg was completely fractured and needed amputating."

The complicated nature of Clementine's surgery meant it was initially touch-and-go as to whether her operation would even happen. "Our surgeon wasn't able to do an operation this complicated, meaning the only option would have been to put her down," Rani said. "Fortunately, at the very last minute we found someone who could."

Despite being a "noisy breather" on account of her asthma, Rani once again felt compelled to give Clementine a home. At the same time, however, Juniper's health had begun to deteriorate badly.

Last March, she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Despite surviving a risky surgery that involved the removal of 20 percent of her lungs and further chemotherapy, by July of 2022, Juniper's cancer had returned. Around that time she also began to show signs of having dementia, an affliction that can be distressing for animal and owner alike.

Dementia can manifest itself in any number of ways for cats. Some have been known to turn up at their old houses, confused at why their owners are not there. Juniper was different.

"It started by her doing laps around the room, staring at walls every now and again and forgetting when she last ate," she said. "We didn't think she had long with us, she was given a life expectancy of four months."

By the time Clementine arrived, Juniper was in decline. Introducing a new cat might have been a risky move, but in this instance, it was the opposite. "Bringing Clementine home seemed to bring Juniper back to me," Rani said. "She seemed more like herself and had an interest in life again. They got very close, very quickly."

Up until this point, Juniper had kept a distance from the other cats in the house. She could tolerate them, but little more than that. Clementine was different though.

"Juniper actually wanted to be close to Clementine and was curious about her," Rani said. "For example, Juniper never sat on the dog's bed, but as soon as Clementine was sleeping there, she was instantly intrigued and wanted to sleep next to her."

Clementine and Juniper bonding. The two cats were best friends during their all-too-brief time together. Anisa Rani

They quickly became best friends. "They slept close to each other, loved sharing treats and Clementine would purr and make biscuits when Juniper came close to her," Rani said. A video posted to TikTok captured a special moment from the latter stages of their time together. By that point, Juniper was struggling with things like spacial awareness and would often bump into Clementine or invade her personal space. Yet her best friend seemed to understand.

"When Juniper's dementia declined, Clementine could definitely tell and became so much more patient with her," Rani explained. "She was so patient and sweet. She stopped being upset and was so much kinder to Juniper."

When Juniper was diagnosed with cancer for a second time, vets told Rani she would likely live for a further 4 months. But with Clementine by her side, she held on for nearly a year before passing away. Despite only caring for her for a relatively brief time, Rani can still reflect fondly on the memories they created together.

"I know that I'll forever love and miss Juniper, and I'm so grateful that we found each other," she said. "Clementine and her became so close immediately, and I'm so happy they got to experience each other's company."

