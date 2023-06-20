Rescue Cat Ensuring No Parent Is Left Out With His Paw Melts Hearts

A rescue cat has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of him making sure no parents were left out of cuddle time went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok by the cat's owner, under the username Toothless.nugget, the black and white cat named Nugget can be seen visibly choosing his mom, by whom he is sitting, but still touching his dad with one of his paws, to make sure he gets some love too.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "When you love mom like crazy but daddy needs some lovin' too." Followed by: "Today is our baby's 3-year adoptaversary and he leaves no one behind!"

Stock image of a cat with his human parents. An adopted cat making sure both parents received love went viral on social media. Getty Images

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 3.2 million companion cats enter animal shelters nationwide every year.

About 100,000 cats who enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners and about 2.1 million shelter cats are adopted each year. Each year, approximately 530,000 shelter cats are euthanized.

It's estimated that 85.8 million cats are owned in the United States, and approximately 35 percent of all households in the United States have a cat. About 31 percent of cats are obtained from an animal shelter or humane society, and around 27 percent of cats are acquired as strays.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 393,200 views and 51,100 likes on the platform.

One user, angelsonghorse, commented: "Yes! I get the most love but my cat will stretch out and arm and touch my husband." And V.Vixxen said: "Alright mom, I guess I'll give dad some love, but I'm only doing it for you." Shannon ~ they/them added: "Aww happy adoptaversary Nugget & family."

Gyüre Mónika wrote: "Hey. My cat [does] this too. And he's black and white." And Tas_mua said: "It's the opposite in my house. And I don't even get a paw I get a tail brushed across me while she gets to dad." Sarah and cats added: "So considerate."

Another user, rizzacharisse, commented: "Just need that one touch for the healing powers to flow lol." And Alex said: "Nah...he is just keeping dad at a distance by pushing him." LilyMwaniga added: "I do love an equal opportunist."

