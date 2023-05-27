Rescue Cat Who Made It Into Film Festivals Wins Pet of the Week

We've seen plenty of viral pets this week, from a "retro pug" bred back to its original looks to a guilty cat who put himself in time-out.

Some of our favorite pets come from Newsweek readers, and we've been working again to put together our Newsweek Pet of the Week.

Remember if you want your pet to be involved, follow the instructions at the end of this story.

Winner

This week's Pet of the Week is Bobcat, who lives with owner and best friend Melanie in New York City. Melanie

Our Pet of the Week this week is ginger feline Bobcat. Rescued two-and-a-half years ago by loving owner Melanie Futorian, he had a shaky start in life.

"He was so sick, malnourished and underweight that I had to bring him to the animal hospital for a 36-hour stay," Futorian told Newsweek. "The vet said he had a respiratory infection, two parasites and probably would not live. He was also feral and I had been told he'd probably never be affectionate."

But after almost two days of intensive care in the veterinary clinic, Bobcat made an incredible recovery and today is a healthy 15-pound cat.

As well as Bobcat's illness, Futorian was unwell when she first found Bobcat, and she said that they have supported each other in getting healthier.

"We both helped each other," she said. "He's my best friend. I even have a mesh tent for him that I put on my balcony with plants, toys and food.

"Bobcat is kind, quirky, affectionate, beautiful and very soft," she added.

Enamored with her best friend, Futorian loves to make short films featuring the feline, and they have even made it into film festivals like the New York Cat Film Festival.

"He's a star now," said the loving owner.

Finalists

Cleo, short for Cleopatra, is 8 years old and lives in Ohio with her loving owner Lisa. Lisa Martin

Our first finalist this week is Cleo the American Bully. From Lakewood, Ohio, Cleo—short for Cleopatra—is 8 years old.

Owner Lisa Martin told Newsweek: "I think she's part human, or thinks she is. She pouts when upset, is great with kids, and overall just a great dog.

"She is the biggest sweetheart you would ever meet. Cleo loves her Kong ball, bones, snuggling, car rides and pup cups from Starbucks."

Martin explained that despite the breed's reputation, she couldn't ask for a kinder and sweeter pet, who was adopted at age 1.

"She is sweet, loving, gives kisses and rarely barks," she said.

Hamilton waiting patiently for his pup cup at the local Starbucks. Now 6 years old, Ham is a schnoodle—half-schnauzer, half-poodle. Sherry Gilbert

Our next finalist this week is the gorgeous Schnoodle with a seriously famous namesake—Hamilton.

Six years old, Hamilton—or Ham—lives in Alabama with his owner, Sherry Gilbert.

"He is a regular customer of Starbucks," Gilbert told Newsweek.

Half-poodle and half-schnauzer, Hamilton loves ball catching, squirrel chasing and snuggling on the couch.

"My favorite thing about Ham is that he likes to cuddle," she said. "He tries to get as close as he can to me by getting up and then dropping down slightly closer."

Rescue dog Stella lives in Seattle with her loving family. She loves riding in the car, playing with toys and is "top dog" in her puppy training classes. Tricia Lapitan

Finally this week is the gorgeous rescue puppy Stella.

Only recently taken to her new home in Seattle, Stella came from Adams County Pet Rescue in Othello, Washington.

"We were not planning to adopt a dog after an unfortunate dog bite involving my daughter Violett, age 10," owner Tricia Lapitan told Newsweek. "However, she has been asking for a dog every year since she could write her own letter to Santa and insisted her injuries were not a deterrent."

Armed with a list of requirements, they got in touch with the rescue when they saw that Stella's mom was due to have puppies.

Her full name is Stella Bisous—something Lapitan said suits her well: "She lives up to her middle name which means kiss in French. She wants to meet and kiss on everyone. Nothing but love in that little pupper. She always makes you smile."

Lapitan and Stella are campaigning to try to help keep Adams County Pet Rescue open while it is at risk of closure because of lack of funds.

"That area of our state has an enormous need for their services due to overpopulation. Puppies are left in boxes next to dumpsters or are found wandering on the side of the highway," she said.

After a recent parvovirus outbreak forced the shelter to close, they have been left heartbroken and in need of support.

"They take all animals out of love and that's how the parvovirus outbreaks started again recently," Lapitan said. "No adoptions and many deaths, as well. It's terribly heartbreaking."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.