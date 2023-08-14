Funny

Rescue Cat Napping on Stolen Hamburger Bun Melts Hearts

By
Funny Cats Pets TikTok

A sleepy feline has gone viral for his unique choice of pillow, after taking a nap on a hamburger bun.

In the hilarious footage shared to TikTok by user Aub Layton (@aubslayton), a black cat named Bucket looks perfectly content resting his head on the piece of bread. However, the origin of the bun is a mystery, with Bucket having "stolen" the slice from an unknown location.

Despite the bun looking squashed, Bucket snoozes away happily—until Layton attempts to remove the slice from underneath him. The cat rearranges himself slightly, but it's clear he's not giving up his resting spot, so Layton leaves him to nap away.

Cat sniffing a burger on a plate
A stock photo of a tabby cat sniffing a burger on a plate. Rescue cat Bucket and his bun-stealing ways went viral. chomphuphucar/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Netflix

"Just realized he stole a hamburger bun to use as a pillow," the TikTok user wrote alongside the funny clip. "Where did he find it? Top 10 unsolved mysteries."

While humans might prefer a soft mattress and a fluffy pillow, cats are known for napping in weird places and positions. According to PetMD, cats sleep between 12 and 16 hours a day, including frequent "cat naps" in 15 to 30-minute intervals.

Humans need an average of seven to nine hours of sleep per night, so the fact that cats spend most of the daytime napping might seem lazy. However, cats often need to conserve their energy, as they spend their awake hours playing, hunting, and exploring, and are most active between dawn and dusk.

Layton runs an unofficial cat sanctuary in Salem Township, Pennsylvania, per other posts from the account. Since 2020, she has cared for over 100 stray cats and kittens at her own cost, including having them neutered or spayed and finding them loving homes.

@aubscatrescue

Where did he find it? Top 10 unsolved mysteries 😨 #aubscatrescue #aubsrescuecats

♬ Hatachi no koi sped up - Randyy

Although her TikTok account has over 172,000 followers, Bucket and his hamburger bun is her most popular video ever, receiving 6.7 million views and 1.6 million likes so far.

"When you forget to give your friend a pillow and blanket during a sleepover," joked user codling.

"I'm crying he's so cute," commented arc.powder. "He needs a cheese blanket to go with his bun pillow," said ShannAnigans.

"HEYY HE WAS USING THAT," wrote Ethan.

"Why would you take it away," asked ko_eiry_ahua_.

"LET HIM HAVE IT," said user33555444777733.

"You let that boy sleep," agreed thecussing tree.

"I just know he was having the best sleep," said Sammy, while YoMom dubbed the bun "Emotional support bread."

Many users suggested that Layton buy Bucket a pillow shaped like a burger, but in a follow-up clip she explained that they "can't afford that right now." Fortunately, the viral video won Bucket lots of fans, who were more than happy to treat him to a bread-shaped pillow.

"Bucket's burger pillow has been bought by an amazing person," Layton said in a video update. "Dreams really do come true."

Newsweek reached out to @aubslayton for comment via TikTok and Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC