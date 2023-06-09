Watch Paralyzed Cat Left to Die Learn to Walk Again Thanks to Rescuer

A woman documenting her journey getting her paralyzed cat to walk again has gone viral on TikTok with over 305,000 views.

Sandra Mouawad runs an animal rescue shelter in Lebanon, @pawscrossedleb, and recently came across a paralyzed cat called Milou, and made it her mission to get him to walk again.

Mouawad explains that she found Milou at 8 a.m. when she was on her way to the animal shelter one morning. She realized his back legs were paralysed and picked him up and brought him to the shelter.

A file photo of a rescue kitten. A kitten in Lebanon is learning to overcome his paralysis and walk again thanks to his rescuer. iVangelos/Getty Images

She revealed that Milou's recovery will cost about $2,000 and they have set up a GoFundMe page to pay for it. "Milou is not giving up!," reads the caption.

"He started an intense physiotherapy program," according to the video, including ultrasound, electrical stimulation, hydrotherapy. "He started using his legs more after only 2 sessions," the video reveals, and Milou can be seen chasing after treats and enjoying cuddles.

The GoFundMe page reveals: "Lebanon is a beautiful place, unfortunately, people can be cruel and heartless towards the animals. There aren't enough shelters and there isn't enough support. With the current currency situation at the moment, it is even harder to collect money for such cases.

"Lebanon is going through a crisis of its own, its people can't help themselves currently. I wish there was enough help to go all around, but for now, I'd like to start with helping the innocent and helpless animals and I NEED YOUR SUPPORT. We need YOU. They need US!"

According to Beirut for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (BETA), a leading shelter in Lebanon, the economic crisis in the country has forced many people to give up their pets. "Other than the economic crisis paralyzing the country," it reports, "clashes erupted and violence threatened to tip largely peaceful demonstrations, leading people to stock up on food (whose prices have increased), with supermarket shelves being emptied out." They state that a donation of $30 "ensures feeding a dog for a month."

Users on TikTok loved the heart-warming video.

"So cutee he is a Power cat," said one user. "This makes my heart full," commented another. "You're an angel. Thank you so much for saving him, loving him & saving him, we need more people like you," said another user.

Newsweek has reached out to @pawscrossedleb via GoFundMe for comment.

