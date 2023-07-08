Rescue Cat With 'Quirky Eye' Melts Hearts as She Seeks New Forever Home

An adorably unique one-eyed cat is seeking a new forever home.

Lily is currently being cared for by U.K.-based animal welfare organization, the Paws and Whiskers Charity (PAWS), having been surrendered by her owner, who was no longer able to keep her.

But Lily is no ordinary cat as her foster carer and fellow PAWS director Lynda Humphrey-Stack explained. "Lily was born blind in her left eye," she told Newsweek. "No one knows why and there are no ongoing health needs associated with it."

It's a condition that has left Lily with a very distinctive look. "It's very obvious that Lily is that bit different," Humphrey-Stack said. "Her pupil sits at the bottom of her eye, giving it a droopy appearance."

Lily the cat with the distinctive eye. A U.K.-based charity has been inundated with interest in Lily after posting her picture to Facebook. Paws and Whiskers Sussex

In the U.S, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) estimates that around 3.2 million cats enter shelters every year. While the number entering these kinds of facilities in the U.K. is significantly less, there has been a noticeable increase in animals being surrendered. According to the Royal SPCA, in 2022 there was an 8.4 percent year-on-year increase in the number of animals arriving into the care of the animal welfare charity. At the same time, the amount of pets being rehomed dropped 8 percent.

Though Lily is currently being fostered, PAWS has been inundated with interest in her after posting her picture to Facebook. But while there has been lots of interest, the animal welfare charity told Newsweek no one has yet followed through and made an official inquiry about adopting her.

PAWS said that they think Lily would be best suited to living in a quiet area away from busy roads or in a home with a secure garden. She's good with kids, as well as other cats and dogs, though Lily prefers to sit back and watch rather than join in with any playtime.

Instead, Lily's favorite activity is to sit and be brushed. Her foster carer has found this to be an effective way of building a bond between cat and owner.

Ultimately, despite her unique look, caring for Lily should be as straightforward as looking after any rescue cat—although she does have a blind spot, of course.

"She can sometimes get startled by sudden movements occurring on her left side, but other than this, Lily knows no different," Humphrey-Stack said. "Lily has such an amazing temperament and in my opinion, I think her quirky eye adds to her beauty."

Anyone interested in adopting Lily can find out more on the PAWS rescue website or Facebook page.

