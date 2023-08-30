Rescue Dog Prone to 'Aggression' Falls in Love With Blind Pup in Sweet Clip

A video about a blind American bulldog "falling in love" with a puppy is melting hearts across the internet.

The TikTok clip shows Levi the bulldog—who has lived with his family in Ontario, Canada, since 2020—meeting a new member of the clan, a blind puppy of the same breed who arrived in February.

The video shared to the account @The_Blind_Brothers chronicles how the pair started out as enemies, because Levi has been prone to aggression towards other dogs, but are now devoted to each other.

"I got Levi in 2020," the pair's owner explained in the voiceover. "He loved everyone at that time but as he grew older, he began to have aggression towards dogs and I accepted the fact that I could never get another dog again.

"Levi and I did a lot of training to get his aggression under control. A year after training began, I got contacted about this other blind American bully puppy. I mean, look at him, how do you say no to that?" she added over footage of the new arrival.

She went on: "We gave him a very slow introduction to Levi. After a few weeks of holding our breath every time Levi was around, he began to open up to the idea of this new puppy. Now we don't have to worry about the two of them being together, but they are never left unsupervised."

The two bulldogs are now "the bestest of friends."

Caring for a blind dog can be difficult, but consistent talking can help the pet and its owner to feel more comfortable, according to experts.

The U.K's Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends that owners of blind dogs communicate with them frequently so the animals become familiar with their voice and what differing tones mean. This will help the visually impaired pup feel more confident about the world around them, and learn to respond to alerts of danger.

An American bulldog puppy. A Canadian woman who owns two blind bulldogs has shared videos of their antics on TikTok. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

The TikTok account @The_Blind_Brothers has racked up more than 1.6 million likes for videos showing how Levi's owner has trained him and his little brother.

The "bestest of friends" clip has been watched 220,000 times since it was posted in late June. It has more than 21,000 likes as well, as many comments about the "beautiful" pair.

"Awww that is so sweet," one user commented.

Another posted: "This is on another level of special. What an amazing human you are."

