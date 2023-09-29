Rescue and Adoption

Tears As Owner Shares How Much Her Rescue Dog Changed in Just One Month

By
Rescue and Adoption Dogs Pets TikTok Rescue

A dog owner has amazed social media users after showing how much her rescue Bernese mountain dog has grown in confidence since being adopted.

In a viral video posted on TikTok (@thebernerbunch), rescue dog Annie is seen nervously wandering around her new home the day after she was adopted. With her tail down and her ears back, Annie lacked confidence and was clearly unsure about her new surroundings.

Thankfully, a few weeks makes a big difference for a rescue animal, as just a month later, footage shows how Annie's "tail never stops wagging." She appears so much more relaxed while looking incredibly pleased to be in her new home. Writing on TikTok, her owners added that she "is settling in so well," and she has become "the happiest dog ever."

Since the video was posted on September 3, it has been amassed more than 313,000 views and over 46,000 likes. Social media users have loved seeing how well she is doing in her home now, alongside her canine sibling, Weller, a fellow rescue.

Rescue Bernese Mountain dog Annie
Annie, the rescue Bernese mountain dog is pictured on Day 1 after her adoption (left), and pictured a month later (right). @thebernerbunch / TikTok

Any pet owner will appreciate how hard the early stages of rescuing an adult dog can be, but with time and patience, the situation usually improves. The American Kennel Club (AKC) says that the first few days are usually the hardest, for the dog and owner alike, but they encourage new owners to create a daily routine from the beginning.

Dogs are creatures of habits, so having a pattern to follow every day will help them feel more at ease. The AKC suggests that once the dog's shock has worn off, it tends to feel more settled after around three weeks and should seem more at home by that stage.

The AKC insists that owners should remain patient, reward positive behavior and take things gradually with a rescue dog. It's important not to overwhelm a dog with too many new things, particularly if they haven't adjusted to their new surroundings yet.

Annie appears to be doing remarkably well in her forever home though, much to the delight of her new family, and social media users.

Since going viral, the TikTok post has generated more than 200 comments at the time of writing, as many people praised how far Annie has come in such a short space of time.

One TikTok user commented: "She just needed time to decompress and adjust to the change. You gave her the time, and in the end, she gave you her love and loyalty."

Another comment reads: "Thank you for showing this! It's a process, but what an outcome!"

Newsweek reached out to @thebernerbunch via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC