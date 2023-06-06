A video of a rescue dog seemingly appearing "distraught" while climbing stairs in an outdoor setting has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, which had 2.6 million views at the time of writing, was posted by @adventuresofmaddie, the TikTok account of Madison, a dog with a brain stem injury.

The latest viral footage showed Madison walking up some stairs in a forest. She suddenly stopped in her tracks and looked back towards the camera. A message overlaid on the clip read: "When your stairs at home only have 13 steps."

A voice in the video was heard saying: "I'm extremely confused."

As Madison shuffled to the left of the stairs, a message on the screen read "reset" and another voice said "You're confused. I'm f****** confused bro."

Madison was later seen walking back onto the stairs and moving a few steps upwards before stopping again to stare into the distance on the right as the clip ended.

A caption shared with the post read: "I can't. just love this video. She was distraught."

According to a March 2020 study in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science, "training may have an effect on dogs' problem-solving performance."

The study compared the behavior of untrained dogs, those trained for recreational purposes and working dogs (assistance and therapy dogs living in families).

The study stated: "When faced with unsolvable or difficult situations, dogs use different behavioral strategies. If they are motivated to obtain rewards, they either try to solve the problem on their own or tend to interact with a human partner."

The study's findings concluded that the specific training and working experience of assistance and therapy dogs (such as their training to actively help people) "favors their independent and more successful problem-solving performance."

The dog in the latest viral clip has left TikTokers in stitches.

Ana Luiza said: "Brain doesn't compute.. numbers of steps maxed out why others steps?"

User irlcda wrote: "the look, 'shouldn't these be done by now?'"

Danielle said the pup must have been thinking: "There definitely ain't supposed to be this many."

Hithere Ally all pointed out: "The way she turns back like 'uh...why are there more?'"

User connor wrote: "She had to hit the leaves to restart the count in her head."

