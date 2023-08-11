Rescue Dog Given a Week to Live Years Ago Nears 23rd Birthday: 'Fighter'

An elderly rescue dog who was given just two weeks to live in 2017 is about to celebrate his 23rd birthday, fully enjoying "the life he deserves."

Owner Anna Lopez spotted a Facebook post from the Escambia County Animal Shelter in October 2017 that was searching for a home for Chester, a 17-year-old canine who'd been severely neglected by his previous owner.

"I knew I had to have him," Lopez, from Pensacola, Florida, told Newsweek. "I couldn't believe a 17-year-old dog was sitting in the shelter. They said they'd be glad to give him to me."

Lopez with Chester in 2017, when he was first adopted (L). Chester is still going strong today (R). Anna Lopez

According to olddoghaven.org, it's sadly common for senior dogs to end up in shelters. Many were the beloved companions of older adults, and were placed in shelters when their owner passed away.

Economic hardship is another factor, with families unable to cope with the cost of a senior canine's increasing health needs. However, everything from the birth of a child to neglect can lead to elderly dogs being surrendered to shelters.

Unfortunately, it's also more difficult for older canines or dogs with disabilities to find new homes, as they often have specific needs. They can be left in shelters for months or even years, or euthanized.

Describing herself as a "full-time dog mom," Lopez and her husband, Buddy Fajota, 63, have dedicated their lives to caring for elderly and special needs canines. The couple currently house 24 rescue dogs, ranging from 18 weeks to 22 years of age.

In this case, although Chester was lucky to find a loving family, his struggles were far from over.

Chester's skin was so sore, Lopez had to put him in a sweater at first. His owners care for elderly and special needs canines. Anna Lopez

"He was in bad shape," Lopez said. "His mouth was swollen, he was coughing constantly, and he had very bad skin. I took him to my vet immediately."

The vet discovered that Chester had severe dental issues, a mouth infection, a heartworm, skin allergies, a heart murmur and arthritis.

"They gave him about a week or two to live," Lopez said. "I asked what I can do to help him."

The vet recommended surgery to remove his teeth, but warned Lopez that Chester might not survive.

"I looked at Chester, somehow I knew he wanted to take that chance, so we opted for surgery," she said.

The couple's day starts early with a morning walk. There are more dog-walking shifts throughout the day. Anna Lopez

The first surgery was conducted a few days later, but the vet couldn't remove all of the teeth needed as she couldn't close the gaps in Chester's gums. He was referred to a dentist in Mobile, Alabama, but mid-surgery his lungs began to fill up with fluid.

"We almost lost Chester, but the surgeon was able to revive him," Lopez said.

Lopez was also advised against treating his heartworm condition—which involves using Melarsomine dihydrochloride, an arsenic-containing drug—as the high-risk procedure would likely kill him.

"I started researching holistic ways of treating heartworm," she said. "I found a remedy. It took two years, but it worked. He tested heartworm negative."

Almost six years later, and Chester is in a much better place. A recent vet checkup confirmed that he's in good health, only needing medicated drops for his dry eyes.

"Chester is now living the life he deserves," Lopez said. "He does what he wants when he wants, and gets lots of love.

"He is very healthy and expected to be around for his 23rd birthday in October."

Fajota napping with some of the pets. The couple share their house with 24 rescue dogs. Anna Lopez

Chester isn't the only "unadoptable" dog that Lopez and Fajota have saved. Over the years the pair have looked after dogs with a range of health conditions, from diabetes to missing limbs, nerve damage, epilepsy and liver disease.

"Sometimes I would scroll through Facebook and find a post from a local rescue of a senior dog that I had to have," Lopez said.

"It is usually hard for me to say no, that is how I ended up with 24 dogs, which is my current limit."

The couple's jam-packed schedule includes getting up for 4 a.m. to feed the animals, before taking them for their first walk at 4:45am.

The canines are walked in shifts throughout the day, with Lopez handling four dogs at a time and Fajota handling between six and eight. The smallest dogs are also treated to an early morning drive, as they struggle to walk long distances with their siblings.

The rescue dogs get plenty of play time with Lopez and Fajota. The canines are walked in shifts throughout the day. Anna Lopez

"We play and train during the daytime, with at least two hours of quiet time for the dogs while I do my housework," Lopez said.

The dogs go to bed between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and on weekends, the couple make raw dog food ready for the week ahead.

"They are very good dogs, and the best part of it is that they all get along," Lopez said.

Lopez shared Chester's story to Facebook's Dogspotting Society group, where it broke users' hearts—receiving over 3,600 reactions and hundreds of comments.

"Wow that's amazing!!!" said Blake Elliott Hartzog.

"What a wonderful story," agreed Jessica Ann.

"You are a champion Chester," said Rhonda Thompson.

"What a fighter he is," commented Cyndi Stone Mcadam.

"I love him and he's not even mine, such a sweet little guy," said Brad Reints.

"He's been given such a great home and family that he's decided to stay longer," wrote Leslie Swales.

"Shows the power of love," said Michelle Dawn. "God bless you for giving Chester a chance of living several loving years in your home."

