Dog's Reaction to Being Told To Sleep in Her Own Bed Melts Hearts

An adorable video of a dog's ecstatic reaction after it is allowed to sleep in its owners bed, having originally been told to sleep in its own bed, has gone viral on TikTok with over 2.1 million views.

In the video posted by Laura Grayson, Kima the rescue dog can be seen walking into her owners' bedroom and being told to get in her own bed. She looks mournfully at her owners before walking slowly towards her bed. Her owner then says "I'm just kidding come here" and Kima rushes to jump onto the bed.

One user commented: "The relief."

According to research from 2017 by the American Kennel Club (AKC), 45 percent of pet owners share their bed or bedroom with their pet. While some research shows that sleeping with your pet can increase relaxation and lower anxiety, other research suggests that as dog and human sleep cycles differ, it could affect sleep quality.

A 2017 study in the journal Human Nature entitled "A Multispecies Approach to Co-Sleeping: Integrating Human-Animal Co-Sleeping Practices into Our Understanding of Human Sleep" looked at the difference between letting a dog sleep in a bed or bedroom compared to a child.

The study pointed out that sleeping in the same bed or bedroom as our pets is not a modern trend.

"Aboriginal Australians often slept outside beside their dogs and / or dingoes for warmth and protection from evil spirits," it says.

The researchers found that a negative aspect to co-sleeping with a pet could be the aggravation of allergies.

"There is also the risk of transmission of disease, from both the dog to the human and the human to the dog. However such transmission is rare."

Disrupted sleep quality is another reason why some pet owners may choose not to sleep with their pets.

"Dogs are polyphasic sleepers" says the AKC, "and average three sleep / wake cycles per night time hour, whereas humans are monophasic sleepers (one period of sleep over a 24-hour cycle). Dogs also stay alert for sounds, even when sleeping, which may make them lighter sleepers than their humans."

Even with the negatives, the research explains that many owners believe the positives outweigh the negatives. Sleeping with your pets can ease anxiety and provide a feeling of safety allowing for a stress-free deep sleep. Equally dogs are the perfect bed warmers in cold weather, and who wouldn't want to wake up to a happy dog?

TikTok users shared their delight at the footage of the deceived dog.

Liz Little said, "She's like 'OH THANK GOODNESS!!!!,'" while Teri Tesmer commented, "Fastest 'come here' in history."

Rachael Damron420 wrote: "Didn't even finish the whole sentence before she did the dash."

