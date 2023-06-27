Rescue and Adoption

Why Rescue Dog Loves Puppies and Babies Breaks Hearts—'Can't Get Over This'

By
Rescue and Adoption Dogs Puppies Animal Rescue Trends

Knowledge about their past isn't always available when you rescue a dog, however, in the case of TikTok "sensation" Bean, her owners knew that she had previously had puppies before she was rescued.

In an adorable video posted to the page @todayatthepark, Bean the Siberian husky Australian mix rescue dog can be seen staring at the camera, tail wagging and tapping her toes on the floor.

The text reveals: "This is Bean. Before she was rescued Bean had puppies of her own. Now, she always gets extra excited about meeting puppies and babies, but is so good with them. 1000/10 good mama."

Husky cross with puppies
A stock image of a husky with puppies. A husky / Australian shepherd mix rescue dog loves puppies and babies after hers were taken away prior to being rescued. Andrii Zorii/Getty Images

Many users in the comments asked what breed Bean is. In a pinned video on their TikTok page, the results of a DNA test revealed that Bean is 40.9 percent Siberian husky, 13.7 percent Australian shepherd, 11.2 percent Chow Chow, 9.1 percent Alaskan malamute, 7.1 percent German shepherd, 4.8 percent Doberman pinscher and 13.2 percent Supermutt.

It's unclear whether Bean was unlucky enough to be used as a puppy mill dog before she was rescued. In puppy mills, "mother dogs spend their entire lives in cramped cages with little to no personal attention," according to the Humane Society of the United States.

The organizations states that there are an estimated 10,000 puppy mills across the United States.

@todayatthepark

Sometimes, I wonder how I got so lucky with this sweet, gentle soul. #dogsoftiktok #dog #lilmissbean #fyp #fypシ

♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer
@todayatthepark

The mothering instinct is incredibly strong in a female dog with puppies, and early separation and premature weaning can not only put the puppies at risk, but also cause significant stress to the new mother.

It's generally accepted that puppies need to remain with their mother until they are at least eight weeks old. Puppies are born unable to see, hear or walk for the first few weeks and completely rely on their mother for everything and the bond between them will be extremely strong.

By eight to 10 weeks, the puppies should be weaned, and the mother may even try to get away from her much larger, more energetic puppies, meaning that if done properly, the puppies and mother will not be affected by the separation.

"Puppies removed from the litter too early are prone to be nervous with a tendency to bark and bite. They are also less likely to accept discipline and may also be aggressive to other dogs," according to pet advice website Pethelpful.

The clip has gained over 220,000 views and more than 50,000 likes as users couldn't get enough of the sweet video.

"I can't get over this she's just a little baby herself," said one user on TikTok.

"I adore what I see. she gives off lots of love and tenderness," said one user. "My rescue had a false pregnancy so she thought she was pregnant but no puppies. So we give her little stuffies to take care of and she loves it," said another user.

Newsweek has reached out to @todayatthepark via Instagram for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC