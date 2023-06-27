Why Rescue Dog Loves Puppies and Babies Breaks Hearts—'Can't Get Over This'

Knowledge about their past isn't always available when you rescue a dog, however, in the case of TikTok "sensation" Bean, her owners knew that she had previously had puppies before she was rescued.

In an adorable video posted to the page @todayatthepark, Bean the Siberian husky Australian mix rescue dog can be seen staring at the camera, tail wagging and tapping her toes on the floor.

The text reveals: "This is Bean. Before she was rescued Bean had puppies of her own. Now, she always gets extra excited about meeting puppies and babies, but is so good with them. 1000/10 good mama."

A stock image of a husky with puppies. A husky / Australian shepherd mix rescue dog loves puppies and babies after hers were taken away prior to being rescued. Andrii Zorii/Getty Images

Many users in the comments asked what breed Bean is. In a pinned video on their TikTok page, the results of a DNA test revealed that Bean is 40.9 percent Siberian husky, 13.7 percent Australian shepherd, 11.2 percent Chow Chow, 9.1 percent Alaskan malamute, 7.1 percent German shepherd, 4.8 percent Doberman pinscher and 13.2 percent Supermutt.

It's unclear whether Bean was unlucky enough to be used as a puppy mill dog before she was rescued. In puppy mills, "mother dogs spend their entire lives in cramped cages with little to no personal attention," according to the Humane Society of the United States.

The organizations states that there are an estimated 10,000 puppy mills across the United States.

The mothering instinct is incredibly strong in a female dog with puppies, and early separation and premature weaning can not only put the puppies at risk, but also cause significant stress to the new mother.

It's generally accepted that puppies need to remain with their mother until they are at least eight weeks old. Puppies are born unable to see, hear or walk for the first few weeks and completely rely on their mother for everything and the bond between them will be extremely strong.

By eight to 10 weeks, the puppies should be weaned, and the mother may even try to get away from her much larger, more energetic puppies, meaning that if done properly, the puppies and mother will not be affected by the separation.

"Puppies removed from the litter too early are prone to be nervous with a tendency to bark and bite. They are also less likely to accept discipline and may also be aggressive to other dogs," according to pet advice website Pethelpful.

The clip has gained over 220,000 views and more than 50,000 likes as users couldn't get enough of the sweet video.

"I can't get over this she's just a little baby herself," said one user on TikTok.

"I adore what I see. she gives off lots of love and tenderness," said one user. "My rescue had a false pregnancy so she thought she was pregnant but no puppies. So we give her little stuffies to take care of and she loves it," said another user.

Newsweek has reached out to @todayatthepark via Instagram for comment.

