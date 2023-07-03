Shelter Dog Melts Hearts As He Can't Hide How Grateful He Is After Adoption

Rescue dogs can be extra grateful when they finally find their forever homes, and none more so than Baxter, who was rescued by TikTok user @mfccatalinawinemixer.

Instead of taking some time to adjust to his new surroundings, Baxter wasted no time in making himself comfortable, lying on his owner's bed right next to her, and trying to get as close to her as possible.

In a video that has over 2.3 million views on TikTok, the OP can be seen lying down, with Baxter—who appears to be a type of wire-haired Chihuahua—putting one of his front legs across her face.

A wire-haired Chihuahua, like rescue dog Baxter in the viral video posted on TikTok by user @mfccatalinawinemixer. Rescue dogs can be extra grateful when they finally find their forever homes, and none more so than Baxter. Mary Swift/Getty Images

"Update on the shelter dog I got a couple of days ago," the OP says in the video. "He has to have a paw on me at all times or put his face on me."

As the OP says this Baxter collapses onto her.

At one point he puts his paw over her mouth and rubs his head on her face.

"Yeah, so this is how it's going," she finishes.

"Oh my heart! The paw on you is his way of petting you back, or hugging you. He's so grateful you saved him," commented one user.

"I'm so grateful for him," the OP replied.

There are many advantages to rescuing a pet rather than purchasing one, not only the unconditional love shown by Baxter in this video.

"Once adopted, pets from shelters and rescue groups typically cost less than pets purchased or even acquired for free, when you add in the cost of vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, flea and tick treatment and de-wormer included in your adoption fee," report The Humane Society of the United States on their website.

"Shelter and rescue groups also provide advice on making your relationship with your pet the best it can be. Many organizations offer free behavior support. Some may negotiate with a future landlord with you, provide free pet food if you're facing financial challenges or offer veterinary care for your pet through a clinic," they add.

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"My heart exploded watching this! Bless his heart, he feels at home & is making up for lost time. Bring on the loving," commented one user,

Another said: "He's just saying—You stay right here where I need you."

"That's to make sure you don't leave. That's pure love," said another.

Newsweek has reached out to @mfccatalinawinemixer via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.