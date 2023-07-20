Rescue Dog Who Really Loves Doing 'Girly Things' With Owner Melts Hearts

Most dog owners know it's hard to get a minute's peace when you're at home with your pet—they tend to stick to their owners like glue and want to get involved in every single activity.

One such dog is Arizona the rescue dog, or Zona for short.

In a TikTok video posted by user Kylee Brubaker, Zona can be seen doing "girly things" with Brubaker while she's putting on her makeup.

A king Charles Spaniel getting ready for its close-up. A woman has shared a video on TikTok of her dog demanding to get involved in her makeup routine. Tatsiana Volkava/Getty Images

"Oh did you want some makeup?" Brubaker says to Zona, before she pretends to put some on her with a makeup brush. "You're so pretty, look at you," she says affectionately. As soon as Brubaker turns back to the camera, Zona puts her paw on her shoulder, demanding more attention.

"This girl is the cutest and actually really loves doing girly things with me," reads the caption.

Many users asked about Zona's breed—she looks like a mishmash of numerous breeds. In a follow up video, Brubaker explained that she doesn't know her breed as she's a rescue.

"She looks like a bunch of other dogs I know, but her personality is very unique...she's the most cuddly loving dog and I'm obsessed with her, and she is obsessed with me," she said.

Do Dogs Copy Their Owners

Have you ever been gardening in the company of your dog, and minutes after you've planted something your dog digs it up? This may seem like thoughtless destruction in the name of fun, but scientists have found that it may simply be that your devoted dog is copying your behavior.

A study from 2014 found that dogs are able to mimic their owners' behavior, up to 10 minutes after the act. Copying is a complex behavior and until behavioral ethologist at Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest Ádám Miklósi and Italian dog trainer and graduate student Claudia Fugazza undertook the study, it was thought that only humans and apes had such an ability.

Eight adult dogs were used in the test of various breeds, including border collies and Yorkshire terriers, and they were first taught the 'do as I do' command, which saw the dogs copy the simple actions of their owners. They were then told to wait before imitating their owners behavior, waiting up to 30 seconds.

All the dogs managed the task, and further testing showed that dogs could mimic their owners' behavior up to 10 minutes after they had seen it performed. "They can wait even longer," Fugazza said in an interview with Science, the daily news site of the journal Science, "but we really don't expect the owners to stay behind the screen for an hour!"

"The statistical results are very robust," Fugazza added. "They show the dogs can do deferred imitation." Deferred imitation requires an individual to recall an action after a delay of one minute or more, and is considered a complex cognitive skill, proving that dogs have a higher level of intelligence that many would give them credit for.

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"The way she is looking at you.... You are her person," commented one user.

"Every time I use a face wipe to get my makeup off, our 4.5 month old puppy sits next to me patiently and lets me do her face too, I love it so much!," said another user.

"I have to blow dry my dog's hair when I do mine. I ask her if she wants to get pretty?" shared another user.

Newsweek has reached out to Kylee Brubaker via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.