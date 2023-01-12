Internet Howling at Rescue Dog's Reaction to Fake Fish Tank: 'iPad Child'

A rescue dog has been compared to a child with an iPad after she was filmed staring into a fake aquarium.

The hilarious clip shared by @millietok__ —a TikTok page dedicated to the Labrador mix—has been viewed over 1 million times and received over 223,000 likes.

The owner has added the following text to the video: "I bought my dog a fake fish tank and she is now an iPad child." This is because Millie appears to have lost all awareness of her surroundings and she is focused on the fake fish in the tank.

The video doesn't surprise other dog owners as they too own sociable canines who enjoy watching real fish swim around in their tanks. Previously, Newsweek shared an article about a corgi who struck up an unlikely friendship with his owner's fish.

Can Dogs Live With Fish?

While the fish in the video aren't real, dogs are great at co-existing with other species, according to Wag!

The dog-walking company states it isn't unusual for a dog to become interested in a fish tank and they are likely to stare with their ears up. They may even wag their tail or you may see the whites of their eyes, meaning they are stressed.

However, canines are likely to lose interest in fish after a "few days of them being around because fish don't make noise or play with dogs," stated Wag!

The good news is a dog isn't likely to harm fish, however if they are intrigued by the tank, they may knock it over. It is best to keep the tank out of reach from your furry friend.

In this case, Millie's owner needn't worry about this as the fake aquarium was purchased for entertainment purposes only.

What Do the Comments Say?

Over 500 people have commented on the adorable video, many of which have requested to know where the item is from.

The top comment has received 5,999 likes, it said: "This needs to get to the person who has the dog that's obsessed with fish."

"Sales going up after this video because I'm surely getting one for my dog but he might bark at it," commented another.

The owner states the tank with colorful LED lights and three fish floating around was purchased from Amazon.

One user asked: "But did she really love it? I don't want to spend money on it if it's a 5 minute thrill."

And Millie's owner confirmed it is "worth every penny."

It seems Millie isn't the only one who likes to zone out for a while as another owner said: "My dog child gets so excited when I ask her if she 'wants to watch her shows.'"

One user wrote: "He's watching his stories!"

"Giving pets a good life is TOP TIER we don't deserve them," said another.

