Tears as Woman Films the Moment She Adopted a One-Eyed Rescue Dog for $25

An adorable video of a woman adopting a one-eyed pit bull has melted hearts online and garnered over 4.2 million views on TikTok.

In the video, user Audrey takes viewers with her to adopt a new best friend, a one-eyed pit bull named Indie.

Audrey explained that she had been wanting a dog for a long time, and had been "really patient with it", because she wanted to make sure any dog got would be the right fit. Describing her as "so sweet," Audrey explained that she "was only $25 because she's a pittie and she only had one eye". Once Indie made it to her forever home, she was "pretty hesitant for the first two minutes," before settling in and even doing zoomies around the apartment.

"Dogs only get the zoomies if they feel safe, she immediately felt safe with you".

A stock image of a smiling pit bull. A woman has shared her story of how she rescued a pit bull with one eye for $25. Photography by Adri/Getty Images

How To Choose Your Perfect Dog

Choosing a dog is a big personal decision that requires a substantial amount of thought. It's important to remember that you are taking on responsibility for another living thing, and that could mean early mornings, less holidays and nights out, and a general lifestyle overhaul. One of the first things to think about before getting a dog is whether you can afford it. According to insurance comparison website The Zebra, the average national cost for a dog's routine check-up is $50 to $250, and on average a dog owner in the U.S spends between $700 and $1,500 on general pet care each year alone—and that's if nothing goes wrong.

The American Veterinary Medical Association reported: "The purchase price for a dog can vary tremendously by breed and source, and it is only the initial expense for a dog. Dogs need high-quality food, proper housing, mental stimulation (e.g., toys, playtime), and regular visits to a veterinarian for preventive care. Other costs may include emergency medical treatment, grooming, boarding, licensing, identification, sterilization (spaying or neutering), training, and accessories. Pet health insurance is available and can help defray unexpected expenses resulting from illness or injury."

Other things to consider before getting a dog are do you have easy access to areas where dogs can be let off the leash? How long is your working day and how often do you work from home? Do you often have obligations after work, and what future changes might occur in your living situation that could affect your ability to keep a dog?

