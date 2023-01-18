Rescue Dog Has Very Relatable Reaction to Being Slapped by Cat—'Moving Out'

A rescue dog named Myko has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of him crying because the family cat hit him went viral on social media.

In the video shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the dog's owner, under the username Mykomushroom, the pup can be seen standing by the door crying, after the family cat hit him in the face while he was trying to get a toy that was near him.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), around 3.1 million companion dogs enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year.

About 710,000 dogs who enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners, and around 2 million are adopted each year. Of the remaining, some 390,000 shelter dogs are euthanized.

The TikTok video comes with a caption that reads: "He's crying at the door and wants to leave because he's a sensitive rescue pup and something TERRIBLE just happened... he was trying for a while to get his special toy - it was next to the cat.

"He FINALLY attempted to gently grab it but then this happened... even though it was a soft boop, his feelings were pretty hurt and he's been standing at the door ever since."

The owner also added: "What should we do now!? It hurts to see his sad face wanting to leave. He feels things SO deeply and even though they love each other MOST of the time, sometimes he takes things really personally."

@mykomushroom What should we do now!? It hurts to see his sad face wanting to leave 🥺 He feels things SO deeply and even though they love each other MOST of the time, sometimes he takes things really personally. #catsanddogs #dogsoftiktok #dog #cutedog ♬ Sad Music - Max-Music

The video quickly attracted dog lovers from all over TikTok, and it has so far received more than 927,000 views and 125,800 likes in less than a day.

One TikToker, BLAK182, commented: "He's moving out now. He said I'll send the kitty invoice for [the] first month's rent." And frankiebanks835 wrote: "But mom -you LAUGHED.' His feelings are hurt [because] mom laughed at him."

Karla R wrote: "He says 'I did not leave one abusive situation to be attacked this way' and I'm just messing around [I don't know] what his situation was before this." And Nichole commented: "The cat needs to get an attorney because he's pressing charges."

Another user, Allie P, posted: "His sweet face said 'mom! Haven't I been through enough? Go tell the cat to be nice!" And Therapon Georgiou added: "he's like 'I can't handle this abuse anymore you've obviously chosen the cat not me I'm leaving,' 'could you get the door I don't have thumbs."

Newsweek reached out to Mykomushroom for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.