Rescue Dog's Response to Being Dropped at Overnight Boarding Breaks Hearts

By
A rescue dog has melted hearts online after her owner shared her reaction to being dropped at overnight boarding in a video that quickly went viral.

In the post shared on TikTok in July under the username @thattinypit, the pit bull called June can be seen reluctantly walking away with her carer as her mom sobs in the background.

A caption reads: "Dropping your dog off for overnight boarding vs. picking her up... Junie is our foster fail and gets nervous going to any shelter environment. The drop-off."

dog reaction to seeing mom again viral
A pit bull looks up at the camera. A rescue dog of the same breed has gone viral for her reaction to being dropped at overnight boarding compared to her reaction to being picked up. Getty Images

In the second half of the clip, the poster goes back to pick up little June, who can hardly contain her excitement as she sees her mom coming back for her.

"But there's the pick-up! Waiting while other dogs are brought out, then they brought June! She was so excited! It was hard to get [a] video of her. Then we took her home. She was immediately at ease in the car. She was so happy to be home with her family. Nap time," the caption added.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says around 3.2 million dogs enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, about 710,000 are safely returned to their owners, while 2 million are adopted. Sadly, around 390,000 dogs are euthanized every year, mostly due to a lack of space in shelters.

While many different dogs get abandoned every year across the country, dog-food maker Pedigree says that six breeds in particular suffer from abandonment the most.

Pit bulls are the most misunderstood dogs, followed by Labrador retrievers, and German shepherds. But even smaller dogs like dachshunds, along with Chihuahuas and boxers, also make the list of dogs that are most commonly found in shelters.

@thattinypit

Overnight boarding isn’t always ideal but its necessary for us to keep June as safe as possible while we are out of town. We are so happy she is back home with us now! #fosterdog #rescuedog #fosterfail #thattinypit #thatjuniegirl

♬ Glimpse of Us - Joji

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 153,000 views and almost 10,000 likes on the platform.

One user, PibblesnKibblesanimalrescue, commented: "I always wonder if they think we are abandoning them." And MightyBoosh00 wrote: "I would rather try to find someone to stay at my place so my dog at least feels like things are a little normal."

Shaunie OConnor added: "This is why I always have a family member with my girl cos she cannot handle the heartbreak even if it's overnight."

Newsweek reached out to @thattinypit for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

