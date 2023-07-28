Heartwarming

Rescue Dog Reunited With Golden Retriever Bestie After Surgery Melts Hearts

By
Heartwarming Dogs Friends TikTok Life

Just like humans, dogs can have their own best friends, too. A rescue Bernese mountain dog called Weller has melted hearts all over the internet after a video went viral of him reuniting with his best friend, months after they last saw each other.

The post was shared on TikTok on Thursday by the dog's owner, under the username @thebernerbunch. Weller and his friend Chipper couldn't see each other for a long time, and the footage shows their reaction once they were finally able to reunite.

"This is my rescue dog, Weller, and one of his best friends, Chipper," the caption reads, "they have been best friends since Chipper was just a wee lil nugget. Back in December, Weller had to undergo a total hip replacement... Which meant they couldn't see each other for 5 months while he was recovering.

"After what felt like an eternity, the boys were finally able to be reunited. As we pulled up to Chipper's house, Weller recognized where we were. They were so happy to be back together again."

dogs reunion melts hearts
A Bernese mountain dog and a golden retriever playing in a park. A dog's reunion with his best friend has melted hearts online. Getty Images

Pet MD says that dogs with best friends are not uncommon, and the presence of a canine bestie can reduce stress and provide comfort and safety to an animal.

Signs that your pet has a best friend include a preference to stay in closer proximity with the other dog; ignoring other animals while spending more time with them; and even being willing to share their toys, bed, and water bowl.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 107,000 views and 15,000 likes on the platform.

@thebernerbunch

They were so happy to see each other 🥹

♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer

One user, Sharon, commented: "I felt a breeze through my phone from those happy tails." And Linus_theenglishcream wrote: "Oh, God... The way our animals are able to love each other... We can learn a lot from them! This was so lovely."

User3852137451318 posted: "What a truly beautiful relationship." And Noelle Takarakie added: "Dog best friends are the funniest and sweetest."

Another user, Shellywelly77, commented: "Just me crying on my lunch break at the beauty of pups and how we don't deserve them." And dizzle54 wrote: "Ooooh, that's priceless, he was so happy to see Chipper, I see why you had to keep them separate, the play hard. I love the talkn when he hear chipper."

Bengalicious posted: "In India they say: God created dogs to teach the human what real love is." And Francis added: "We don't deserve dogs especially these two."

Newsweek reached out to Thebernerbunch via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC