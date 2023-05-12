'Scared' Rescue Dog Melts Hearts as She Finds True Happiness in New Home

A video of a terrified rescue dog now living her best life has delighted viewers on TikTok, receiving more than 178,000 views.

In the clip, Effie the rescue puppy, who is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, can be seen cowering on her new owners' bed. She is wedged into the corner while her humans try in vain to tempt her out with treats. "At first she was really scared," explains the text. "Now look at her a month later."

The video then cuts to Effie sprinting around a field, demanding cuddles from her rescuers, enjoying open-top car rides in the sun and lots of belly rubs. The caption simply reads, "adopted dog love." Effie also lives with two cats called Boef and Chip.

A stock image of a cute dog looking through bars in a shelter. Adoption rates are at an all-time high, with 43 percent of owned dogs in the U.S. being rescued from shelters, according to information from the Humane Society. Julia Gerasina/Getty Images

Almost half of all cats and dogs owned in the U.S. come from shelters, according to information from the Humane Society. This is a huge increase in the popularity of adopting over buying pets from breeders. Adoption was the most-popular way of buying both dogs and cats between 2021 and 2022, with 40 percent of dogs and 43 percent of cats coming from shelters.

Unsurprisingly, puppies have much higher adoption rate than adult dogs. "Puppies have a 60 percent adoption rate, while older dog breeds have a rate as low as 25 percent," according to the World Animal Foundation. One of the main reasons for this could be possible health conditions and engrained behaviors. However, "even older dogs deserve a loving home."

There are six breeds of dog that show up the most regularly in shelters in the U.S., according to pet nutritionists Pedigree, and some of them may surprise you. Pit bulls are often thought of as a 'dangerous breed,' despite much evidence to the contrary. It's no surprise that these animals often end up in shelters. Boxer dogs have bundles of energy, which may be the reason for entering rescue centers.

Chihuahuas and dachshunds are two surprising breeds on the list, but the biggest shock is the presence of Labrador retriever. Until recently, it had held the top spot of America's most-popular breed until it was knocked off in 2023 by the French bulldog, after 31 years at the top. Due to the Labrador retriever's popularity, many people irresponsibly breed them. This has resulted in a huge number having various potential health and behavioral issues.

"This is America's most popular dog, which, at times, leads to overbreeding by irresponsible breeders. It's unfortunate because they're loyal and loving, with more than enough attention to give to an entire family," said Pedigree.

"She's gorgeous, thanks for rescuing her," commented one user about Effie the rescue puppy, while another wrote that "you guys gave her safe space to let her joy come through."

