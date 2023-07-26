Viral Moment Rescue Dog Throws Temper Tantrum From Couch Over Dropped Toy

Dogs come in all shapes and sizes, and they also come with a huge range of personalities and quirks. They can be stoic, high-energy, or maybe prone to a temper tantrum.

One such dog who suffered the latter is Balto the rescue dog. He has gone viral on TikTok after a video showing him acting like a toddler attracted more than 1.3 million views in two days. In the clip, Balto has dropped his stuffed crocodile on the floor and wants his owner @alexandra.rose to pick it up.

"I see that your dropped your crocodile, I'm not picking him up for you. I'm not. Pick him up yourself. You're a big boy," Alexandra says, while Balto whines on the couch. At one point, he looks at his dog sister Cardi for help, as his owner says, "Cardi is not going to pick it up either. You get your crocodile."

A Labrador sleeps with his stuffed dinosaur toy. A rescue dog in Australia has thrown a temper tantrum after his owner refused to pick up his crocodile. Aladino Gonzalez/Getty Images

Clearly in this clip, Balto is simply pushing his luck. However, frequent tantrums that get in the way of everyday life, such as when putting on a leash, can strain an owner's relationship with their dog. If your pet gets worked up when you try to put a leash on them, they might have a go at biting you or the leash, and it makes the necessary daily walks a trial.

Balto, whom his owner explains in the comments is a stray from the Australian outback, eventually slumps off the couch and retrieves his crocodile, "There was it that hard, no," says his owner. "Hello I have a toddler and I hate it," reads the caption.

"You want to keep the leash taut and wait for your dog to calm down before you relax your hold," recommends pet-advice site WagWalking. "Don't yell at them and don't get excited. Stay calm and unemotional. You'll likely have to repeat this a few more times before your dog understands that they need to be calm whenever you put a leash on them."

If your dog has a problem with being handled, "wait for your dog to calm down. Once they've settled for one or two seconds, praise them and give them a treat, then let them go," says WagWalking. "Again, you'll have to repeat this a few more times before your dog learns that being calm gets them what they want."

Users on TikTok loved Balto's tantrum, with one writing: "That poor neglected sweet angel."

"My dog does this too. I tell him to pick it up himself and stop being lazy. He eventually does but grumps about it. So dramatic," posted another.

"Ma'am if you don't get this angel their crocodile...," commented a third.

Newsweek has reached out to @alexandra.rose via TikTok for comment.

