Rescue Dogs' Bizarre Sleeping Position Dubbed 'Cuddle Puddle'

Two rescue dogs have gone viral for their strange cuddle position, with the pair "doing everything together"—even if it makes things awkward.

American Staffordshire bull terrier Sarge and former stray Canela may be different sizes and shapes, but their bond is unbreakable. In fact, the pair are so close, that Sarge will happily let Canela nap on top of him with her butt in his face.

"They both sleep on the bed with me, but they like to be touching me and each other," their owner Jenna (@sargetalks) told Newsweek.

"Sometimes they put themselves into funny positions trying to do that."

Dubbing it a "cuddle puddle," Jenna shared a clip of the hilarious sleeping position to TikTok, where it received almost 470,000 views.

Sarge and Canela end up in some strange positions during the night. @sargetalks

The funny footage shows Sarge snoozing on the bed with Jenna. Lying on his side, the bull terrier appears to be in a deep sleep, not caring that he is squashing his owner's left arm. Lounging on top of Sarge is Canela, with her butt and tail squished against his face.

"Well that's one way to stay warm," Jenna wrote alongside the post, which has been liked more than 72,000 times.

Jenna, from Columbus, Ohio, adopted Sarge from a shelter six years ago. Despite his fierce appearance, the 50-pound rescue dog is cuddly and mellow and loves nothing more than to nap.

In comparison, 1-year-old Canela is a "fearless and high energy" pup, who Jenna describes as "the life and soul" of the party. Found wandering the streets during a power outage, the 18-pound ex-stray "definitely calls the shots" in Jenna's home.

They may have very different personalities, but it was love at first sight for Sarge and Canela.

"They immediately liked each other," Jenna said. "I introduced them slowly to be safe but they started playing very quickly."

Since adopting Canela, shy Sarge has really "blossomed," with the pair playing, wrestling and running together.

"They have become really bonded," Jenna said.

At bedtime, the pair insist on sleeping with their human. However, they also like to snuggle together, leading to some very interesting sleeping positions.

"They nap in a similar ways," she said. "Usually Canela doesn't lay all the way on Sarge with her butt in his face but she sometimes will.

"I wasn't expecting it to go viral, but it's a good feeling when your dogs can bring some entertainment and laughter to others' lives."

Dog lovers adored the clingy canines and their unusual snoozing spot, with Merlin Fitzpatrick dubbing them a "fur puzzle."

"It took my brain a minute to figure this out," commented Alison Roberts Adwel.

"Looks like you all fell asleep playin Twister," said Joseph Cervera.

"Poor Sarge is in a head lock," wrote Gwil614.

"I can't stop laughing," said Kim & Panda.

"Personal space. What's that?," joked Emily Ramirez.

While Kobi_and_harry_say_hi commented: "That's taking friendship too far."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.