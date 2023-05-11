Rescue Dog's Sweet Response to Neighbor Checking on Him: 'Body Wagging'

When dog owners leave their pets alone for a few hours, they might worry about how they're getting on. But this owner from Detroit received a very sweet update from her helpful neighbor.

Staffordshire bull terrier Otto was left alone overnight while his owner, Laura, went away on a trip. But that didn't seem to get the excited pup down, as he loved the morning visit from the neighbor instead.

After the neighbor went to check on Otto and let him outside, she shared the sweet reaction she received when the dog spotted her walk through the door. Sharing the video to her TikTok account (@lchevy6) on May 7, Laura said that she felt "so lucky to live in a community where friends help you out," and not to mention that they "also love your dog like their own."

Otto, a rescue dog, couldn't hide his excitement and instantly ran over to the neighbor with his "tail banging against every wall."

Otto was incredibly excited to see the neighbor visit him. The adorable video has been a viral hit on TikTok since Laura posted it. @lchevy6

A 2021 poll by YouGov found that 51 percent of participants feel they can trust their neighbor overall, whereas 17 percent don't trust them. Of the more than 6,000 U.S. adults who participated in the survey, men were slightly more trusting of their neighbors than women, as 55 percent of men said they trusted their next-door neighbor, compared to 47 percent of women.

The results also highlight that as participants got older, they were more likely to trust their neighbors. Among those in the 18-to-24 category, 35 percent trust them, and that steadily increased as the age brackets rose, to 62 percent of those aged 55 and over.

The TikTok video has generated over 349,000 views since it was posted, and more than 56,000 likes from adoring social media users.

At the end of the video, Otto was let outside to roam around the yard. Despite the abundance of space to run around, he remained close to the neighbor and her son. He did leave their side for one short moment though, to retrieve his favorite blue toy and bring it over to them, proudly displaying it in his mouth.

Otto's sweet reaction to seeing his neighbors has received lots of attention online, with over 200 comments already on the post.

Some people questioned why Laura left the dog alone for an extended period, but she explained in a comment that she "spent the night downtown. He got let out before bed and first thing in the am." She added that it was "no different than leaving him during the day."

Among the loving comments the video received, one person wrote: "Otto is the bestest house hippo."

Another comment reads: "The whole body wagging is THE BEST."

After seeing how much Otto loves being with people, one TikToker commented: "Otto is a nonbeliever for personal space."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.