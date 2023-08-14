Rescue and Adoption

Rescue Ducks Protecting Disabled Flock Member During Walk Viewed by 5M

Rescue and Adoption Australia Trends Lifestyle Animal Rescue

The owner of an animal sanctuary in Australia captured the incredible moment two of her white ducks were caught looking after their disabled friend during the walk home from the pond.

"Almost every morning at about 8 a.m., I drop all three ducks off at the pond on our property, which I can see from my balcony," Annette Calarco, 40, told Newsweek. "They spend all day paddling around having a great time and are ready to come home usually about an hour before sunset. They usually let me know they're ready to come home by quacking loudly."

Calarco explained that one of the ducks, Cleo, has special needs and needs to be carried home due to painful joints because of a vitamin deficiency when she was younger.

"The vets wanted to euthanize her because there is nothing that can be done to help her, but because she has a big pond to suspend her body in all day, it takes pressure off her joints long enough for her to remain a happy duck," Calarco said, "although more attention will be needed over time as they continue to get worse."

Calarco said that in the video, which has more than 5 million views, that the ducks didn't sound off their usual warning.

"I strongly suspect that it's because they don't want me to know when they are back because they know I will immediately lock them in their enclosure, and they would much rather be free to destroy my father's veggie garden before that happens.

"I noticed that the other two ducks had placed Cleopatra in the middle of them, even though she walks much slower than them. As soon as I picked up Cleo, the other two sped up and I struggled to keep up with them."

Calarco said that she lives next door to her parents on their 11-acre property just outside Sydney with her three ducks, a rabbit and 28 cats.

"I have a background in film and television in live camera operating," Calarco said. "I lived in Los Angeles for a few years and after a divorce decided to move back to Australia and start over.

"Almost as soon as I got back, a cousin of mine who lives in an area where cat dumping is common, asked me to help him with the overwhelming number of cats showing up and breeding on his property. I contacted cat rescue groups but quickly realized that they were all at full capacity and no one had enough volunteers to help us, as the stray cat epidemic was worse than ever. I found an experienced trapper and TNR [trap neuter release] volunteer who taught me the ropes, ordered a couple of different types of traps and got to work. Over a five-year period, I desexed about 100 cats and relocated over 30 of them to my property."

In 2022, Calarco became aware of another issue in the area, duck dumping.

"A friend of my father's was walking past a lake near his home when a dumped pekin duck spotted him and chased him all the way to his house. He had no idea what to do so [he] kept her in his backyard for a week and then drove him to my place because he knew we had a pond.

"I wasn't sure if I would be able to keep her, but I couldn't help but but fall in love with her as we bonded. I called her Cleopatra. I hadn't found her a home where I felt she was protected enough against predators anyway."

She realized she needed to find Cleo a couple of friends as ducks are social flock animals and soon found Henrietta and then Gertrude to create the trio.

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"I want this kind of life.. animal.. river.. yard.. living in a city, working in an office make me dead inside..," said one user.

"This is one of my favorite account for pure wholesome duck energy," wrote another.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

