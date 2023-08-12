'Aggressive' Horse in Line for Slaughter Has Amazing Reaction to Rescuer

A horse in line for slaughter and labeled aggressive by other handlers has been saved from an unnecessary death and given a new life by her rescuer.

In a video posted to Instagram, Allison Smith, 30, of Charlottesville, Virginia, can be seen approaching the scared horse, which other people had called aggressive and nasty, and warned her not to go near.

Smith runs Colby's Crew Rescue, a non-profit organization that focuses on saving horses one life at a time, according to its Instagram page.

"This took place at a horse auction," Smith told Newsweek. "Colby's Crew Rescue (CCR) just rescued this mare, Rainbow, from a slaughter pipeline at a low end auction. She was very scared and therefore aggressive. With some calm energy and compassion she realized there was nothing to fear."

Smith ignored the warnings from other people in the crowd and approached Rainbow. The video explains that after watching Rainbow "get smacked around all night," she treated her with respect and patience, and was eventually able to stroke her.

"Calmly and quietly the mare follows Ally, to the dropped jaws of everyone who has slapped and smacked her 'into teaching her a lesson for being aggressive'" the text reads.

"Rainbow entered our rescue here in Virginia and after her quarantine period enjoyed a lot of rest and relaxation at our sanctuary, where she will live out her retirement days in peace," Smith told Newsweek.

She said that all they know about Rainbow is that in her previous life she was used as workhorse in an Amish community.

"We take a very positive reinforcement focused approach at CCR," she said. "The horse must trust you and feel safe around you before you can demand anything from them. A horse called Colby stared it all off in 2021. After we started rehabilitating him, we wanted to do another. So on and so forth and here we are."

One in 10 people will experience a phobia in their lifetime, according to the Cleveland Clinic, and phobia of horses, whether through lack of experience or a traumatic incident is known as equinophobia. It's understandable that people who have not spent much time around horses would be wary as they're large animals that can accidentally cause harm if startled or nervous.

Smith advises anyone with a fear or phobia of horses who would like to overcome it to find a very gentle and calm horse to spend a few minutes with as a starting point.

"Sometimes a smaller pony is less intimidating," she said, "Spend some time petting them and realizing that that particular horse will not hurt you. They are large, unpredictable animals, but spending some time around an older, more established horse will gain someone's confidence."

Users on Instagram were full of admiration for how Smith handled the situation.

"Boy I wish I could get my hands on these people out there abusing these beautiful souls... Thank you for helping her," commented one user. "This made me cry. Some day I'm going to open a horse sanctuary," wrote another.

