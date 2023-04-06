'Baby' Dog Dumped on Roadside Gets Second Chance Thanks to Caring Passerby

A woman on TikTok has shared a video of her rescuing an adorable dog she found abandoned by the side of the road.

The clip, with more that 1.9 million views, was posted by @chmitchem. She films another person getting out of a car and approaching a grey-and-white dog. The animal resembles a pit bull, and is sitting by the side of the road. The man approaches the animal, and it slowly walks towards him, head down, tail wagging, straight into his arms.

"Oh my god! Poor baby," a female voice can be heard saying. The text reads: "POV: You saw a dog curled up on the side of the road so you decided to take her home and name her Bella." The caption explains: "I tried finding her owners before I decided to keep her but she's an absolute sweetheart."

According to the Humane Society of the United States, around 1 million pit bulls are euthanized each year, accounting for 40 percent of all dogs put to sleep yearly.

The HSUS reports that almost 1 million pit bull puppies are also killed each year, as many people do not want to rehome them. This equates to 2,800 pit bulls daily, "mainly due to misinformation about the breed," said the HSUS.

"You soul dog found you, she did not hesitate to walk right up. She knew she was going home," wrote one user. Another added: "Spoil her please, she deserves the best."

In another video, the original poster revealed that she decided to keep Bella, despite having her hands full looking after her 3-month-old baby.

Due to their strong build, pit bulls are often used as macho status symbols, then dumped or abandoned when their owners don't want to deal with them anymore.

"They're taunted, abused, used as show pieces—and they pay a heavy price," argues the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). "Because there are breed-specific reasons why people abuse them, they also need to be protected for breed-specific reasons. Requiring that all of them be spayed or neutered means that fewer will be born into abusive, neglectful homes—it's that simple."

The charity asserts on its website that "PETA promotes the adoption of homeless animals from shelters, and we are not, nor have we ever been, in favor of taking pit bulls out of homes in which they are cherished as members of the family."

