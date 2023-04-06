Rescue and Adoption

'Baby' Dog Dumped on Roadside Gets Second Chance Thanks to Caring Passerby

By
Rescue and Adoption Pit Bull Dogs Rescue Animal Rescue

A woman on TikTok has shared a video of her rescuing an adorable dog she found abandoned by the side of the road.

The clip, with more that 1.9 million views, was posted by @chmitchem. She films another person getting out of a car and approaching a grey-and-white dog. The animal resembles a pit bull, and is sitting by the side of the road. The man approaches the animal, and it slowly walks towards him, head down, tail wagging, straight into his arms.

"Oh my god! Poor baby," a female voice can be heard saying. The text reads: "POV: You saw a dog curled up on the side of the road so you decided to take her home and name her Bella." The caption explains: "I tried finding her owners before I decided to keep her but she's an absolute sweetheart."

Sad Pit Bull
A stock image of a sad pit bull looking from behind a fence. A woman has shared a video of the moment she rescued a gentle pit bull from the side of the road. adogslifephoto/Getty Images

According to the Humane Society of the United States, around 1 million pit bulls are euthanized each year, accounting for 40 percent of all dogs put to sleep yearly.

The HSUS reports that almost 1 million pit bull puppies are also killed each year, as many people do not want to rehome them. This equates to 2,800 pit bulls daily, "mainly due to misinformation about the breed," said the HSUS.

"You soul dog found you, she did not hesitate to walk right up. She knew she was going home," wrote one user. Another added: "Spoil her please, she deserves the best."

In another video, the original poster revealed that she decided to keep Bella, despite having her hands full looking after her 3-month-old baby.

@chmitchem

I tried to find her owners before I decided to keep her but she’s an absolute sweetheart. 🥺❤️ She’s still just a baby. #dogsoftiktok #dogrescue #dogonthesideoftheroad #newhome #bella #fyp

♬ Coming Home - Boyce Avenue
@chmitchem

Due to their strong build, pit bulls are often used as macho status symbols, then dumped or abandoned when their owners don't want to deal with them anymore.

"They're taunted, abused, used as show pieces—and they pay a heavy price," argues the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). "Because there are breed-specific reasons why people abuse them, they also need to be protected for breed-specific reasons. Requiring that all of them be spayed or neutered means that fewer will be born into abusive, neglectful homes—it's that simple."

The charity asserts on its website that "PETA promotes the adoption of homeless animals from shelters, and we are not, nor have we ever been, in favor of taking pit bulls out of homes in which they are cherished as members of the family."

Newsweek reached out to @chmitchem via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC