Rescue Puppy Has Adorable Reaction to Trying Potatoes for the First Time

An adorable video of a rescue puppy named Sadie eating potato for the very first time has melted hearts across the internet.

The newly viral TikTok clip shows Sadie, a border collie and springer spaniel crossbreed, sampling what looks to be a boiled potato. To her owner's delight, the pup appears to be enjoying this unknown taste.

The video has been captioned: "Sadie loves it".

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 27 by @Lucyyeha, the post has been viewed more than 1.8 million times, liked by over 230,000 users and has received more than 1,715 comments.

A stock image shows a border collie and cocker spaniel crossbreed with its owner.

What Do The Comments Say?

"I detest the sound of people eating but I'll listen to any animal monching away and just be delighted," one user commented.

"The only lip smacking sound I can handle," another added.

"I could listen to this all day," a different TikToker wrote.

Interestingly, one user commented: "I always thought potatoes were bad for dogs".

"Cooked potatoes are fine and actually contain vitamins for dogs, everything in modertation," the video's creator responded.

Are Potatoes Good For Dogs?

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), potatoes are a healthy food option for dogs, but only as part of a balanced diet where all of their nutritional needs are being met.

"White potatoes belong to the nightshade family of vegetables, which includes tomatoes; like tomatoes, raw potatoes contain solanine, a compound that is toxic to some dogs. However, cooking a potato reduces the levels of solanine," the pet registry says.

If you do feed your dog potato, it should be baked or boiled, with nothing added to it. Potatoes fried in oil, such as French fries or potato chips, or potatoes with butter or salt added to them are not healthy for dogs. If your canine companion has diabetes, they should not be given potatoes, which can cause blood sugar spikes.

The AKC adds that sweet potatoes are a healthier option than white potatoes because they are much more nutritious.

"They contain vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B6, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and iron, among other nutrients," the AKC says.

Nutritional advisor at ProDog Raw Alison Frost told Newsweek that sweet potatoes are the way to go for dogs.

"I always recommend that owners feed their dogs less ultra-processed foods, instead opting for a complete, varied, and balanced raw meat diet with raw bones, offal, antioxidant-rich vegetables, and high-quality oily fish," she said. "All of these ingredients vastly improve dogs' lifespans. A natural diet devoid of fillers, starchy carbohydrates, and inappropriate ingredients which are highly-processed and heated is the ideal.

"Sweet potatoes are higher in starches than other vegetables, therefore better choices for a dog's diet would be lightly steamed green vegetables such as broccoli, green beans, and kale. Ideally, plant-based ingredients (fruits and vegetables) should make up just 10 percent to 20 percent of their overall diet and ratios adjusted to meet each individual dog's requirements."

