Rescue Puppy With Rare Birth Defect Defies Odds—'Never Seen a Dog Like Him'

A puppy with a rare birth defect has melted hearts this week after adorable footage of Bin, who lives at the nonprofit rescue Saved Souls Foundation in Khon Kaen, Thailand, was posted online.

Currently the home of more than 400 dogs and 90 cats who are disabled, blinded or were neglected, abused or saved from the meat trade, the Saved Souls Foundation was founded in 2010 by Swiss-born Gabriela Leonhard.

In the footage, Bin's front legs are misaligned, so he spends most of his time walking on just two legs.

Maxim Thibodeau, 37, lives at the Saved Souls Foundation in Thailand with his wife, where they both volunteer.

Bin the dog
A split image of 8-month-old rescue dog Bin. Bin means "to fly" in Thai and the pup has melted hearts showing how he won't let anything slow him down. @savedsoulsfoundation - YouTube, Instagram, TikTok

Thibodeau told Newsweek: "Bin means 'to fly' in Thai, so It is a Thai nickname. He was brought to us one month after he was born. He was one of four puppies born at a rice farm, but was the only one with a birth defect."

Now just 8 months old, Bin's front legs are backwards, but otherwise he is a healthy and happy puppy who loves playing with other dogs and exploring the world.

"Since December 18, 2022, he has been with us at the foundation. He is in a sand enclosure with other disabled dogs, but he does enjoy going to our dog park in the afternoon," said Thibodeau. "A vet from The Netherlands came to see Bin a few months ago, and recommended against amputation because Bin is not in pain and surgery would greatly decrease his mobility."

Because there is no way to turn his legs the correct way, the only options are to leave Bin as he is or amputate the legs. Because he is in no pain, the shelter has decided to help him have the best life he can without surgery.

Bin the dog
A split image of Bin at the shelter. The 8-month-old pup loves to play with other dogs and is making the most out of life. @savedsoulsfoundation - YouTube, Instagram, TikTok

"It does not impact him for the most part," said Thibodeau. "That's the thing with disabled dogs, they do not understand the concept of being disabled. So, for them, they simply adjust to their new situation."

Bin isn't the only disabled dog to win hearts online. Last year, a dog named Belle gained viral attention for her distinctive appearance due to a rare birth defect. While a Golden Retriever with one tiny ear was dubbed "Nemo" after going viral on TikTok.

Doing Everything Other Dogs Do

Despite his front legs being in an unusual position, they do have their uses: "He's doing everything other dogs do. He can move pretty well because his front legs are there and not paralyzed, it helps him find his balance," explained Thibodeau.

While living and working at the shelter, Thibodeau makes videos and shares content about the animals online to help raise awareness and get donations from the public.

"I wanted to share him online because nobody at the foundation had ever seen a dog like him before," he explained.

In a recent Reddit video, people loved seeing Bin's lust for life. In the comments, they shared their reactions.

User i-drink-soy-sauce wrote: "It's wonderful of you two to give these dogs the chance to live a happy life! I have never seen such a birth defect like Bin has, but he seems so happy."

"He is truly the rarest of puppers," said Redditor thiccdognamedmax.

"I hope that this is the beginning of something great. I've noticed more growth especially on Facebook and Instagram since going viral on Reddit," said Thibodeau. "But the struggle is still there. Part of two roofs collapsed yesterday due to heavy wind and rain, and the dogs are due for their annual vaccinations and need huge amounts of food every month."

