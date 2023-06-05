Watch Adorable Moment Scared Rescue Pup Knows She's Found Her Forever Home

Rescuing a dog can be one of the most rewarding things you can do, but it's not without its challenges. Rescue dogs have often been through some trauma, whether abandonment or violence, and it can be hard for them to trust people again too soon.

One such puppy was Ellie. In an adorable video posted to the TikTok page @badgirlelliebear which has over 5.6 million views, Ellie's new owners explained that she had been abandoned, and couldn't even look a human in the eye.

The video starts with Ellie cowering in a corner in the shelter, looking terrified, before it then cuts to her taking a nap with her new cat friend, and giving her rescuers all the love and kisses.

"Have y'all ever seen love as pure as this?" reads the caption.

A stock image of a puppy in a cardboard box. A rescue puppy who once couldn't look a human in the eye is now living her best life after being rescued by her forever family. Muralinath/Getty Images

Sometimes a dog's history is known to the shelter, and sometimes it's impossible to know what trauma they've been through, so patience is key.

"Your pup may have experience in a previous home or have spent quite a while in a rehoming or rescue center. This means it could take them a while to adapt to the change, and they might need a little extra support to get settled in," say U.K. based animal charity Dogs Trust. "It'll take a little time and patience, but they will feel comfortable and relaxed in their new home before you know it."

Dogs Trust recommend prepping your house for your new dog's arrival.

"Dog-proof your house, moving anything you don't want them to get hold of and setting up a baby gate, if required.

"Check for hazards around the home such as chemicals, wires, medicines and toxic plants. When you first pick up your pooch make sure you supervise them in each room in case of any unexpected hazards.

"Plan out the space—working out where your dog will rest, sleep, eat etc.

"Set up a den area in a quiet space away from the main, busy thoroughfares."

It may have been some time since your rescue pup has been in a home, if they ever have, so it may take them a little while to get the hang of things. "Let them settle in at their own pace," suggests Dogs Trust. "Avoid any visitors to the home during this time and make sure it is calm and quiet, so they get familiar with their new surroundings in peace."

Users on TikTok loved the video.

"All she needed is to be adored," said one TikTok user. "Adopted dogs are the kind of dogs that are gonna give you their whole love," said another.

