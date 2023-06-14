Rescue Puppy Filmed Having Tantrum Delights Internet: 'the Stomps'

Every dog is different, but any dog owner knows that when their pet doesn't get their way, they're more than capable of having a temper tantrum.

One such puppy is Meira, the 5-month-old American Staffordshire bull terrier, pit bull mix. In a viral TikTok video posted to @prettygirlmeira that has more than 124,000 at time of writing, Meira can be seen being asked if she is hungry. She immediately starts thumping her front paws on the bed and growling multiple times before she is given a treat. Meira's Instagram page reveals that she is a rescue dog from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"Have you ever seen a pittie/staffy tantrum?" reads the caption, "Omg the stomps," said another.

"The sas is strong with this one," commented one user on TikTok.

A stock image of a Staffordshire terrier puppy. A staffie puppy was filmed having a tantrum after demanding a treat from their owner on TikTok. Petra Richli/Getty Images

Whether they're demanding treats or cuddles, dogs occasionally throw temper tantrums that could rival any human toddler. While cute, some experts recommend nipping this behavior in the bud as a puppy so it doesn't become unmanageable.

"A behavior that is allowed to continue will only grow stronger and become more difficult to correct later on, so it's important to deal with your dog's temper tantrums as soon as possible, ideally while they're still young," pet advice sit Wag Walking recommends. "Needless to say, it's easier and safer to handle a tantrum-throwing puppy who nips than an adult dog who's bigger and has a more powerful bite."

A common tantrum trigger for dogs is being put on a leash.

"They might throw themselves onto the floor, bite the leash, or worse, bite you," says Wag Walking. "Your immediate reaction might be to let go of the leash; however, doing so sends your pooch the message that throwing a tantrum gets them what they want. Instead, you want to keep the leash taut and wait for your dog to calm down before you relax your hold.

"Don't yell at them and don't get excited. Stay calm and unemotional. You'll likely have to repeat this a few more times before your dog understands that they need to be calm whenever you put a leash on them."

Users loved the video.

"The tippy tap tantrum! Adorable," said one user. "Oh my goodness! How cute & adorable," said another. "I love pittie tippy taps," commented a third user.

Newsweek has reached out to @prettygirlmeira via Instagram for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.