The heartwarming moment a bird enjoyed a bath after being rescued has delighted the internet.

A green-cheeked conure, Mango, was rescued by Sierra who lives in East Bay, California.

"She came from a home that was covered in feces, trash and junk," Sierra told Newsweek. "The owner had multiple cats that she was breeding and rabbits running all over the yard. She had more animals that I could hear but didn't see."

When she was introduced to the bird, Sierra was shocked by the state of the cage that she said looked like "it had never been cleaned."

Green-cheeked conure Mango was rescued by his new owner Sierra who lives in East Bay, California. @rainbow_chicken_nugget/Instagram

It wasn't just Mango's surroundings that were looking the worse for wear. Nails had never been trimmed, feathers and beak indicated a vitamin deficiency and there were mites in her feathers.

Sierra quickly decided that Mango would be coming home with her and adorable footage captured the moment that the bird took her first bath.

Often simply called green cheeks, the green-cheeked conure is known for its vibrant plumage, bright green feathers, red forehead patch and blue wing feathers.

A relatively small parrot, it generally measures around 11 inches and thrives on interaction. It can live for around 15 to 20 years, meaning they are a long-term commitment.

In the heartwarming video, Mango is standing in the sink while the tap runs and she washes her feathers in the water.

"I did have a feeling she would have a blast in the water," Sierra told Newsweek. "Whenever I would turn on the water to do dishes or wash my hands she would make a high-pitched 'screee' sound. She would also do a little happy dance when the water flows. I decided to introduce her to some running water and she absolutely loved it."

In her new home, Mango has plenty of interaction and stimulation. She also has a vet appointment to get her all the care she needs.

"I'm wanting to do everything in my power to give her a wonderful and long life," said the bird's rescuer.

Sierra shared the video on Reddit's r/aww subreddit where people were thrilled by the video.

"Amazing," said user chicagowago. "I'm glad she found a safe and happy home with you."

Historical_Culture73 wrote: "This made me smile, she's so sweet and a very lucky girl."

"Conures are wonderful creatures and shouldn't ever have to live like in the previous home," said KungFuPossum. "She looks very happy in your posts, I'm sure this is a huge step up in her quality of life."

