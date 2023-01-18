Has 'The Resident' Been Renewed For Season 7? Co-Creator Teases Show Plans

The sixth season of The Resident has come to an end, closing the latest chapter on the staff of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

The episode, which aired on Tuesday, January 17, saw the hospital get its full funding restored and gave characters the chance to take the next steps in their personal lives.

With many of the show's plot lines wrapped up by the sixth season's conclusion, some viewers may be wondering if the medical drama is going to return. Here is everything we know so far.

Has 'The Resident' Been Renewed For Season 7?

The Resident has not yet been renewed for a seventh season, and FOX has not revealed its plans for the show.

Show co-creator Amy Holden Jones spoke to TVLine about the show's future, confirming that there has not been "any indication" yet that The Resident would be renewed for a Season 7.

"Losing a cast like this one seems insane to me, but corporate decisions are a mystery," Jones said.

Despite the fact that the show's future is still up in the air, Jones spoke of what the writers have in mind for the characters should the drama return.

The Season 6 finale saw Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) declare their love for each other, and Jones explained that the writers were aware fans would be interested to see them "build a life" and "what challenges they face" as a couple.

Reflecting on Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) and Dr. Kit Voss' (Jane Leeves) future on the show, Jones added: "I want to see more of him teaching and watch Kit fight the inevitable new battles in profit-driven medicine. She has family that may become a story too."

Jones went on: "We want Jake to move to Atlanta with Greg and Sammie. And it's time for Raptor to reignite his love life and work with Dr. Yamada and Conrad.

"I adore this new lead, played by Ian Anthony Dale [as Yamada], and want to give him complexities and see his relationship with Cade grow, or crash and burn."

The co-creator added that it would be interesting to further develop Dr. Ian Sullivan's (Andrew McCarthy) character in the show as well.

Jones remarked how the cast were "the happiest and most unified" she'd worked with, and she believed that they can continue to improve the show. She promised a "great" seventh season if the show were to be renewed.