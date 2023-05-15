Or as I prefer to use the more refined and calmer French version, La Resistance au Changement n'existe pas. That's right. Read my lips: Resistance to change doesn't exist.

Case in point: You're an analytical, logical type in a relationship with someone who processes experiences first according to how they feel about it. The more you ask them to be logical instead of emotional, the more you think they are resisting you.

Or you're that emotionally processing partner and the more you tell your logical partner to stop giving you advice and solutions you don't want when you just want them to listen, the more you think they are being resistant.

Neither of you is correct.

What you each are viewing as resistance is the other person engaging in non-rational, non-functional, self-preservation. Non-rational because neither is being attacked. Non-functional because it is only going to lead to an argument. Self-preservation, because once the argument escalates, all bets are off.

That's right, the other person in each case is from their point of view being attacked for not seeing things the other person's way and feeling attacked which leads to each trying to protect themselves.

The Psychological Silo

Think of each person's mind and psyche as a silo where their competence is hard-wired and sitting atop feeling confident, which is, in turn, hard-wired and sitting atop feeling in control.

The analytical person feels competent in turning situations into a problem to be solved logically. The emotional person feels competent in trusting their feelings and instincts about a situation.

Each time either person feels attacked, it feels as if the other person is pushing them out of where they feel competent, which then causes them to lose confidence in something they don't feel competent about, which together causes them to feel out of control.

When that occurs, each digs their heels in, not to resist but to protect themselves from being pulled out of where they feel competent, confident, and in control.

Neither approach is superior to the other. For instance, I am the more logical partner in my marriage, and there have been more occasions than I care to admit where I thought someone I was going to hire looked good analytically and where my wife felt she smelt a rat — someone not to be fully trusted or relied on.

Guess who was right?

Years ago, I was giving a virtual (which was a good thing) seminar to the Madinah Institute of Leadership and Entrepreneurship (MILE) in Saudi Arabia on: "Overcoming Resistance to Change in Others and Yourself."

On one of my early slides, I showed a picture of a young man with his back turned to us urinating on a Rolls Royce. I asked the audience what they would do if they left their meeting room and saw that happening to their car. They nearly all said they would become angry and yell out at the young man. The next slide showed a man with severe Down's syndrome staring at us. And when I asked the audience what would they then do if that were the young man. They nearly all said they would immediately stop being angry and walk over to the young man who didn't know any better and calmly tell him that wasn't a good idea. (And now you know why it was a good idea for me to be doing this virtually and safely 8,100 miles away.)

I then announced the rest of the seminar would center on what just happened in their minds to flip them from angry to calm and even compassionate.

What happened was that when they thought in their competent observant mind that the youth was urinating on their car as an act of aggression, they felt confident that they were being vandalized. But when it turned out that he really didn't know any better, they lost their competent and confident conclusion and instead competently observed the youth really didn't know any better because of his mental condition. That causes them to confidently switch over to mercy and kindness.

Now, let's get back to you and your partner.

If instead of looking at the other person as attacking you, you view them as protecting themselves from your verbal assault, you might say to them, "Do you think I am telling you that I'm (my way is) right and you're wrong and stupid?"

If they say, "Yes," pause and say, "I'm not saying I'm right and you're overly emotional or stupid. What I am saying is, 'I'm not always wrong and overly emotional or stupid!'"

You might then pause and talk about how you each feel disrespected, talked down to, frustrated, and hurt.

That can often avert a rapidly escalating argument and turn it around.

How to Apply This at Work

What can you take away from this that you can use at work?

Next time you feel that someone is resisting you, even aggressively, let them react however they choose.

Then pause for a couple of seconds and say, "Hey, we're each reacting like we're attacking one another, and I think each of us is thinking, 'Hey! I'm not wrong or stupid or emotional!' How about we explain what we feel so passionately about and why and how we came to those conclusions? I think if we turn the heat off, there is a way through this better than what we usually do. I'm willing to give that a try if you are. I really don't enjoy arguing with you."

It may or may not work, but either way, you can feel good about having approached them in such a conciliatory way instead of staying on the attack.