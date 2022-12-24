Many restaurants and diners will remain open on December 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday if you are looking to have a drink or eat out on either of these days.

It might suit you well if you are working and don't have time to celebrate with a meal at home. Or you might just want a change of scenery or be driving across the country to see friends or family.

Here is a list of what restaurants are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Applebee's: Many locations are open on Christmas Eve and Day, but check your local store's hours by calling ahead.

Benihana: Feeling like upmarket sushi or Japanese steak to mark the festive period? Select Benihana restaurants will be open. Call ahead to find out if your local restaurant is open.

Boston Market: TheFoodXP.com says that select restaurants will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"All Boston Market restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve. Limited restaurants will be open on Christmas Day and hours vary by location. Customers can check if their store is open on our online locator!" a spokesperson told Newsweek.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Some restaurants are open on these days, but hours may vary.

Burger King: Many of the fast-food restaurants are open on Christmas Day on reduced hours. Please call your local diner ahead to confirm their hours.

Chart House: The restaurant is offering a special Christmas menu for the festive period, and locations will be open on both December 24 and 25.

Denny's: Those who fancy some pancakes and bacon can gorge out at Denny's on both Christmas Eve and Day.

Del Frisco's Grille: Fans of the restaurant can indulge in a three-course meal from DFG on Christmas Eve and Day.

Domino's Pizza: Select locations will be open—please look on the Domino's website find out which restaurant is open.

Dunkin' Donuts: Craving a sugary treat on Christmas Eve or Day? Lots of these stores will be open. Check with your local restaurant for opening hours.

Fogo de Chão: Indulge in some Brazilian steaks for Christmas. The restaurant advises booking in advance to secure a table.

Kona Grill: Those pining for some surf and turf should look no further: select Kona Grills will be open on Christmas.

Legal Sea Foods: Most restaurants are open on December 24 and 25.

Macaroni Grill: The website indicates restaurants are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

McDonald's: According to the FoodXP.com, many stores should be open between 6 a.m. and 12 a.m. on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so that's suitable for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Panda Express: The popular fast-food outlet stays open in many places, though reduced hours may apply.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: Restaurants are scheduled to be open on December 24 and 25, according to the steakhouse chain's website.

Starbucks: Pick up your peppermint mocha at select Starbucks coffee houses. Use the Starbucks Store locator and the Starbucks App to see your local's opening hours.

Waffle House: All locations are open 24/7, 365 days a year.