Retired U.S. Colonel Compares Ukraine Counterattack to Pivotal WWII Battle

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Jonathan Sweet compared a potential Ukrainian spring counteroffensive against Russia to a pivotal moment in World War II.

More than one year after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine "special military operation" on February 24, 2022, reports have emerged in recent weeks that Ukrainian forces could be preparing for a spring counteroffensive operation aimed at reclaiming more occupied territory.

The move would follow months of conflict largely surrounding the symbolically critical city of Bakhmut and other areas of eastern Ukraine, with Russian efforts stagnating amid allegedly high troop losses and other challenges plaguing Putin's ranks. While detailed information, including what areas would be targeted, remain unknown, any military action could potentially shape the outcome of the war.

Sweet, a retired military intelligence officer, wrote in an opinion piece with economist Mark Toth in Monday's Kyiv Post that he thinks Ukrainian military leaders are preparing for a military effort "of the importance" of the Battle of Normandy, which began with the D-Day invasion (code named Operation Overlord), on June 6, 1944.

A Ukrainian serviceman looks on with binoculars next to another sitting on an anti-air gun near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on March 24, 2023. Retired U.S. Army Colonel Jonathan Sweet explained that he thinks Ukrainian military leaders are preparing for a spring military effort "of the importance" of the Battle of Normandy, viewed by many historians as a turning point in World War II. Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty

"Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, have shown high levels of strategic and tactical nous, directing an effort almost on the scale and of the importance of the Normandy and Inchon invasions of World War II and the Korean War," Sweet wrote.

The Battle of Normandy began when more than 150,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, as part of the largest amphibious assault in history. The battle led to the liberation of France and set the groundwork for Allied victory in Europe when Nazi Germany surrendered on May 7, 1945.

During the Korean War, U.S. Marines made an amphibious landing on September 15, 1950, at the Korean port of Inchon, about 25 miles from the South Korean capital, Seoul, which was eventually recaptured from North Korea. The landing at Inchon changed the course of the war, though it continued until an armistice was signed on July 27, 1953.

In their opinion piece, Sweet and Toth praised Ukrainian military leaders for preparing for the next phases of the war.

"Rather than just sitting, waiting in their defensive positions in Bakhmut for the next Russian assault Zelensky's Generals are building combat power, stockpiling ammunition, and training Ukraine's army to launch its own counter offensive to drive Putin and his generals out of Ukraine," they wrote.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview last week that his country is planning operations "in several directions" for a counteroffensive, according to The Kyiv Post.

"You will see Leopards in a counterattack by the decision of our General Staff, Reznikov said. "It is already planned in several directions."

The war in recent months has been defined by efforts on both sides to take control of Bakhmut. Russia for months pointed to its troops' strength in the city as a sign of progress. But offenses have slowed in recent weeks, and experts now view the effort as nearing culmination.

Newsweek reached out to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense via email for comment.