Retriever Checking Sleeping Brother Isn't Dead Leaves Internet in Stitches

Internet users have been left in hysterics by a concerned golden retriever thinking there was something seriously wrong with his brother, all because he was enjoying such a deep sleep.

The viral video was posted by TikTok user @_jadeeeemoore, who regularly posts videos of her two golden retrievers, Blu and Gus. The viral clip she shared on May 25 shows Blu enjoying a really relaxing nap, while stretching all of his legs up in the air.

Blu showed no sign of waking as his brother approached him, despite Gus hovering over him and staring down at his face with a look of concern. Joking in the caption of the video, @_jadeeeemoore wrote: "When you think your golden retriever brother is dead [because] he didn't move in 3 seconds."

A file photo of a golden retriever sleeping on its back, in a small dog bed. A viral video of a dog checking on his sleeping brother has left TikTok users in hysterics. Sena Yiğiter/Getty Images

Their owner couldn't help but watch in amusement and film the concern in the retriever's face as Blu was in a trance-like sleep. The video has now generated over 642,000 views on TikTok and more than 66,000 likes.

There's no doubt that Blu was incredibly relaxed during the clip, and going by his choice of sleeping position, he was very comfortable. The American Kennel Club (AKC) says that when a dog sleeps on its back it's incredibly vulnerable, which highlights how much the dog feels at ease in its surroundings.

As dogs have to find a way of fitting in at least 12 hours of sleep a day, owners will be familiar with a variety of their usual sleeping positions.

Pet advice website PetMD points out some of the other positions that owners will recognize, including the donut position. The donut is when the dog curls up in a tight ball, making themselves as small as possible, which can regulate their body temperature and make them feel safe.

Alternatively, a dog stretched out on its front, with its back legs splayed out behind, is enacting the Superman position. This position can often help a dog cool down in higher temperatures, especially if it's lying on a cool surface.

The brotherly love felt between Blu and Gus has certainly been a huge hit with social media users, as so many people loved the way Gus checks up on Blu in his sleep.

The TikTok video has amassed over 250 comments already, with some bemused TikTokers wishing they could sleep as deeply as Blu, and others joking about Gus' concern.

One comment reads: "The other dog just wondering if he's dead, then does he get this brother's dinner."

Another person commented: "I strive to have that level of nap!"

One TikTok user wrote: "Blu is v good at playing dead," to which @_jadeeeemoore replied saying he "loves the attention."

