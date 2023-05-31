Retriever Relentlessly Searching for Dad on 7 Hour Train Trip Melts Hearts

A dog called Boris has delighted viewers across the internet after a video of him looking for his dad under every train table for seven hours went viral on social media.

In the video shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the dog's owner, under the username Lily_boris_darcy, Boris can be seen quietly sitting on a train, watching his dad on the platform running alongside the train.

After losing sight of his dad once the train was past the platform, Boris did not understand the concept of being on a train and kept looking for his dad under every single table.

Stock image of a dog traveling via train with its owner. A dog looking for his dad under every train table for 7 hours has melted hearts online. Getty Images

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "POV you didn't realize this would lead to your dog looking for their dad under every train table for 7 hours." Followed by: "The end breaks my heart."

Further down in the comment, the poster added: "Boris is such a loyal boi, the staff distracted him with cooked sausages. Dad wanted to make sure we got on the train & felt safe so stayed until.. the train left. Boris then never fully gave up looking for his dad on the train, he thought he was with us somewhere."

If you're traveling locally this summer, taking your pup via train may be more comfortable than taking them via plane, and luckily enough an increasing number of train lines allow dogs on carriages.

To travel safely with your pet, you must first train them, and ensure that you have everything they may need for a comfortable trip. According to Brentford Vets, you should make sure to have medication with you in case they get sick while traveling, avoid giving them dinner before the trip, and pack a doggy bag with all their essentials like blankets and toys.

You should also make sure that throughout the trip your dog is kept on a leash at all times, to avoid any inconvenience for your dog and for other passengers.

The video quickly gained popularity on TikTok, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 526,700 views and 41,200 likes.

One user, Corinne Vallance, commented: "Is he OK and did you reunite? I'm confused." And DAISY said: "This reminds me of that scene in mr beans holiday." Jc.1259 added: "This made me laugh out loud."

Another user, Chrissy.elle1, wrote: "My dog was watching rodeo on tv. She looked behind the tv for the calf." And IcelandicShepardess joked: "Ugh! Poor faithful Boris." ShinsOfTheFather added: "Dog I used to walk would look into every car that looked like mine, thinking I would be inside."

