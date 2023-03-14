Golden Retriever Puppy Sneaking Treats Delights Internet—'Snaccident'

A hilarious video of a golden retriever puppy stealing treats while her owner wasn't looking has gone viral on TikTok, with over 631,000 views.

In the video, Remy can be seen with her head stuck in a cup of treats while her owner had her back turned and was setting up a training game. The caption reads, "Well that kept her entertained!" The username on the post is @benny_and_remy.

"Dog's like, 'Don't mind if I do,'" commented one TikTok user. Another said, "Omw [sic] to put all treats in very tall jars just in case."

Chris wrote: "I call that a snaccident."

How Many Daily Treats Should My Dog Get?

All dogs love a treat, but while this puppy took advantage of her owner looking away, too many treats can be bad for your pet. On average, most veterinarians recommend that dog treats should not make up more than 100 percent of your dog's daily diet. But what does that actually mean?

Writing for the American Kennel Club's website, dog owner Anna Burke realized one day that she didn't know what 10 percent of her dog's daily diet looked like.

"The answer is in the calories, much like many human dietary plans," she said. "Unlike humans, however, the sheer range in size between dogs means that you can't fall back on a solid number, like the 2,000 daily calories most human nutritional labels use. This means you will have to come up with that number yourself."

Burke said your dog's food bag should tell you the number of calories in your dog's food, although the measurements will be in kilocalories, not calories.

"Scientifically speaking," she wrote, "a kcal is a kilocalorie, or 1,000 calories. Dog food manufacturers, however, must have figured out that 'kcal' doesn't roll off the tongue the same way 'calories" does, because the calories found on food packages are actually kcals."

Burke went on: "In other words, when your dog's food says: 364 kcal/cup, it just means 364 calories per cup. Normally, 364/kcal would be equivalent to 364,000 calories, but in this case, 'kcal' and 'calories' are used interchangeably."

Ultimately if you feed your dog multiple high-calorie treats daily, such as cheese, you may want to reduce the amount of kibble in its bowl. Similarly, a Chihuahua and a German shepherd will require different calorific intake, and a larger and more active dog will likely not put on weight.

