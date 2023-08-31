Reviving Leadership: The Power of Truth and Authenticity

As we navigate through exponential change and uncertainty, the call for effective, authentic leadership has never been louder. Yet, in its traditional form, the present state of leadership is falling short more often than not. What, then, is the secret to restoring the potency of leadership?

The delicate balance in leadership lies between individual capacity and collective potential, stated values and enacted behaviors, and adaptability in the face of complexity. The critical struggle for leadership is maintaining this fragile equilibrium.

Collective Effort

While we often emphasize the leader's singular prowess, authentic leadership comes to life in the shared sense of responsibility and collective effort. The story of Adobe exemplifies this perfectly.

Adobe's "Kickbox" initiative empowers every employee with the tools and resources to innovate, distributing leadership responsibility. By sharing power and encouraging every team member to lead, Adobe has driven innovation and maintained its competitive edge in a rapidly evolving industry.

A Sense of Community

Yet, leadership's essence is not solely the domain of Silicon Valley giants. It also echoes in the streets of my native homeland of Portugal. It's poignantly encapsulated through the life of Rui Nabeiro, the founder of Delta Cafes, a 460 million euros company in 2022, with more than 25% of its business exported to around 40 countries. Growing up in the shadows of poverty, Nabeiro's life story deeply imprinted on his leadership ethos, fostering a distinctive brand of what he called "solidarity capitalism."

He ventured beyond mere profitability, emphasizing the holistic well-being of his workforce. He meticulously crafted a thriving business and a community wherein each individual felt cherished and safeguarded. When Nabeiro passed away earlier this year, the community he had lovingly built for his workforce bore testimony to his legacy: the streets were lined with genuinely tearful current and former employees, their grief bearing witness to the profound impact of his authentic leadership.

Actions Align with Values

Leadership is also about aligning our actions with the values we express. These values aren't just window dressing. They are the very principles that guide our actions. Patagonia is a company that embodies this form of leadership. Patagonia's leadership has long professed a commitment to environmental sustainability.

However, more crucially, they live these values. From donating to environmental causes, using recycled materials, and encouraging customers to buy less, Patagonia's leaders have shown that living by your values can be a successful business strategy.

A Necessary Pivot

However, many leaders today must be equipped to handle the adaptive challenges thrown up by an increasingly complex environment. A leader's comfort zone often lies in taking technical problems that can be solved with their expertise, but evolving landscapes require leaders to challenge their assumptions, learn new concepts, and shift their perspectives.

Leadership development must pivot from creating "heroic" leaders to nurturing leaders who embrace shared responsibility and continuous learning. Leaders need to be prepared to engage with complexity and change.

Moreover, companies need to hold leaders accountable not only for their financial performance but also for their ethical conduct. As the events that unfolded during Uber's crisis in 2017 showed, an ethical breach by a leader can be as damaging, if not more so, than a financial misstep. The fallout from the CEO's unethical behavior underlined the importance of ethical leadership in today's world.

Final Thoughts

If we want leadership that does not fail us, we must reassess our approach and expectations of what good leadership entails. We need leaders who share the responsibility, genuinely live their stated values, and can adapt to an ever-changing world.

Realizing this leadership transformation is a challenging endeavor but a challenge we must face head-on. We can inspire progress and hope by embracing the power of truth and authenticity in leadership. In doing so, not only can we restore faith in leadership, but we also pave the way for a more equitable and sustainable future. After all, effective leadership isn't about individual heroism but the collective progress made under the guidance of genuine and responsible leaders.