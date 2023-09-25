Reward Doubles to Find Man Who Killed Elderly Couple in Washington

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about a man wanted in connection with a double murder of an elderly couple in Washington state.

The reward for information about Dylan Harrington, 27, is twice that which was offered earlier this year, according to NBC affiliate KHQ. In mid-February 2022, Dave and Gerlyn Covey, aged 80 and 66, were found killed in Okanogan County, on the Canada-U.S. border. The $10,000 is being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service-led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) said that Harrington is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of a body with national extradition.

A mugshot of Dylan Harrington. The reward for information about him was increased to $10,000. U.S. Marshals Service

Harrington is alleged to have shot the Coveys, who were found dead at their property in Omak, near Chesaw.

The couple's bodies had been burned, and a sheet of plywood was placed over them in an apparent effort to conceal them.

Okanogan County Sheriff's Office detectives identified Harrington as a person of interest soon after they found the bodies of the elderly couple. They believe that the suspect had been squatting nearby and was stealing supplies from the Coveys' property.

The maximum penalty for first-degree murder in Washington state is life in prison and a $50,000 fine, with the standard range sentence for the offense being 20 to 30 years in prison.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that, in 2021, there were 346 recorded homicide deaths in Washington state. When adjusted for population, the homicide mortality rate there was 4.5 people per every 100,000 people.

U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Washington Craig Ellis Thayer previously said of Harrington in a statement shared in March this year: "Dylan Harrington is accused of a most heinous crime which demonstrates a clear disregard for human life.

"We will continue to work with our partners at the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and use every resource at our disposal to find and bring him to justice," the U.S. marshal added.

Harrington is described as a white man about 5 feet 9 inches tall and he weighs around 145 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and is considered by law enforcement to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the location of Dylan Harrington is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at (866) 865-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online via the USMS Tips App.

Newsweek has contacted the DOJ for comment via email.