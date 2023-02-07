Meet 'RHONJ' Newbie Rachel Fuda and Her Husband John

Rachel Fuda has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) as a full-time housewife.

RHONJ returns to Bravo for season 13 on February 7 and will also see the introduction of housewife Danielle Cabral, as well as new "friend of" Jennifer Fessler.

Newbies Fuda, Cabral and Fessler join returning cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Jackie Goldschneider (a "friend of") on the reality television show.

Fuda, 31, is good friends with Gorga, 43. This will no doubt cause drama among the RHONJ cast because of Gorga's long-standing feud with Giudice, who is her husband Joe's sister.

The pair became friends after Gorga's son, Gino, and Fuda's stepson, Jaiden, went to school together.

Fuda has another connection to the RHONJ cast. She has been friends with Brittany Mattessich, Frank Catania's girlfriend, for over a decade, after initially striking up a connection at the gym.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about new addition to the RHONJ cast Rachel Fuda.

Rachel Fuda Job

Fuda, a college graduate with dual degrees, works full time for her and husband's business, Valet King. They are both also heavily involved in her husband's family's company, Fuda Tile, which was founded more than 50 years ago.

Rachel Fuda Husband

Rachel met John, her now-husband, at the 46 Lounge in Totowa, New Jersey, per Bravo.

Rachel has revealed that she was working behind the bar at various locations at the time, and John would turn up to her different places of work to ask her out.

Initially, she turned him down as she had just recently ended a relationship, but she eventually gave in, and the pair went on their first date in Hoboken.

Rachel and John got married at The Estate at Florentine Gardens in River Vale, New Jersey, in 2017.

Rachel Fuda Kids

After her wedding to John, Rachel officially became stepmom to John's son, Jaiden, from a previous relationship.

In January, Rachel paid tribute to Jaiden on his 16th birthday, saying she is "so proud of the young man" he has become.

"Happy 16th Birthday @jaidenfuda. I am so proud of the young man you've become. Your future is so bright I can't wait to see what's in store for you. I love being your Mom! I love you hun have the best day xoxo," she wrote, alongside a picture of Jaiden smiling.

Rachel and John have since welcomed two daughters, Gianella "GiGi" and Giuliana, who was born just seven-and-a-half weeks before the family began filming RHONJ.

In the trailer for RHONJ season 13, Rachel gives a glimpse of what her family life is like, admitting she is a "total dictator mom."

"There's no democracy up in this b****," Rachel continues, adding: "What I say is, like, what's happening."

She is then seen in the kitchen with Jaiden, telling him that she's "watching [him] like a f****** hawk."

RHONJ returns for season 13 on Tuesday, February 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a 75-minute supersize episode.

Episodes will continue at the same time slot on Tuesdays on Bravo. They will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.