'RHOP' Star Candiace Teases Season 7 Reunion, Says Mia Is in the 'Hot Seat'

Candiace Dillard Bassett has given The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) fans a tease of what they can expect from the upcoming season seven reunion.

The reality-television star and musician appeared on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen and You People actress Lauren London on Sunday, January 29, where she and Real Housewives producer Cohen discussed the reunion filming.

At the end of every city's installment, Cohen sits down with the Real Housewives cast to go over the events of the episodes, and the reunions are famed for creating some of the most-dramatic moments of the entire franchise.

Bassett, 36, has been at the center of the much of the drama of the latest season of RHOP, following accusations from several of her co-stars against her husband, Chris Bassett.

The star features on the cast of the series alongside Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby.

Both Bryant and Darby have said that chef Chris Bassett, 44, has acted inappropriately, with Bryant saying that he made her feel uncomfortable at the filming of the last reunion. Darby added that he flirted with one of her friends at a party (something that has been refuted by show footage captured at the event in question).

Despite all the drama with her co-stars and her husband, Bassett has said to fans that it is Thornton who is in the "hot seat" the most at the RHOP reunion.

The reunion has already been filmed and took place on January 19 in New York City. It featured a blue theme, with all the ladies on the cast decked out in cobalt outfits for filming.

When answering a Watch What Happens Live! fan question during her appearance on the chat show, Bassett was initially unsure as to whom she would say was in the "hot seat" the most at the upcoming reunion.

"Mia, oh, my God, Mia!" she then said.

"Remember at one point," Bassett began, before Cohen interjected, saying: "Oh, and Gizelle!"

"Imma go with Mia, we were laughing at Mia. Not with, but at. It was not good," Bassett added.

Candiace says Mia was in the hot seat the most at #RHOP S7 reunion! pic.twitter.com/xxP52J8tsu — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) January 30, 2023

Thornton, 38, who joined the show during season six, has had her own fair share of drama this season on RHOP, including getting into a heated argument with Wendy Osefo and seemingly ending her decades-long friendship with Jacqueline Blake.

The air date for the RHOP season seven reunion is yet to officially be announced by Bravo, but it has been confirmed that the next episode, airing on February 5, will be the season finale.

Fellow Bravo series The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City took a week-long break between its season finale and the first part of the reunion, but it's not yet known whether RHOP will do the same.

The various Housewives franchises also have reunions of differing lengths, with some airing two parts and some airing three. Bravo is yet to reveal how many parts the RHOP reunion will be.

Newsweek has contacted Bravo and RHOP for comment.

The Real Housewives of Potomac continues Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.