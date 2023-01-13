'RHOP' Exclusive: Robyn Slams 'Crafty' Karen Amid Heated Charrisse Feud

Robyn Dixon slams Karen Huger for her ongoing feud with Charrisse Jackson-Jordan in an exclusive clip from the next episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The women all star together on the Bravo reality TV show, which returned in October 2022 for its seventh season, alongside Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Wendy Osefo.

Season 7 marked somewhat of a return for original cast member Jackson-Jordan after she last appeared on the third installment of RHOP back in 2018, though she did make brief appearances during her hiatus from the show.

Despite having not been on the show for a while, the tension between Jackson-Jordan and Huger has remained.

The former friends fell out after Jackson-Jordan accused Huger of being unfaithful to her longtime husband Ray during a past RHOP reunion, and the strain on the pair has been evident throughout the recent episodes.

On last week's edition of the show, titled Sisterhood Of The Traveling Beefs, things finally boiled over for the pair while the group was at dinner together in Mexico, where they were celebrating Darby's birthday.

In a clip, released exclusively to Newsweek, for Sunday's episode, Huger and the rest of the women discuss their argument from the night before.

The footage starts with Bryant saying: "Clearly, if there's going to be a queen of Potomac, it's Charrisse."

It's not clear why exactly the group is talking about queens but Bryant's comment does not go down well with Huger who asks her to stop.

Bryant replies that she can "give [her] thoughts," to which Huger says: "You can give your thoughts, I receive your thoughts, I heard you, I let you have your moment, but there is nothing else to discuss on this issue."

"If anyone else has anything to say about what happened last night—" Bryant starts to say, but Huger talks over her, repeating the phrase: "For me."

Dixon then gets involved, saying: "Karen, this is not typical...in this group, we are held to the fire for the things that we say and do."

"But you're off limits, is that what you're saying?" Dixon adds.

Huger denies that is what she's suggesting, saying: "I'm just saying, I am done."

Dixon tries to keep the discussion going but Huger says she has "checked out," and that if Dixon wants to continue she will be "talking to [her]self."

"The behavior last night is extremely contradictory of the person and the woman Karen tries to present herself to be. And to try and flip a sincere gesture of trying to support you in your time of grief—" Dixon says, but is interrupted by Huger who asks her not to discuss that.

In her confessional interview, Dixon tells the cameras that Huger knows how to "deflect from the real issues," stating that the "shields" that she uses include her husband, her children, and her mother, alluding to the conversation topics that Huger has previously said are off-limits.

"She's very crafty," Dixon adds.

Viewers watched as things got very heated between Jackson-Jordan and Huger on the January 8 episode of RHOP, after the two got into a discussion about being there for each other after their respective parents' deaths.

Huger, whose mom died in 2017, began rising up from her seat at the dinner table and was seen shouting: "What you will not do is f*** with my mother! You understand me? I will whip your ass in this fight! No, you won't! No!"

Similarly, Jackson-Jordan was seen standing up and shouting—though her words weren't clear—and putting her hands on the table.

Bryant commented on the argument in her confessional interview, saying she wasn't convinced that the feud was actually about their family members.

"I have no idea why I'm watching this geriatric fight happen. Like, this has gotta be a big reason. Like, whose man did Charrisse have sex with? One of your boyfriends, Karen?" she said.

The Real Housewives of Potomac continues Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.