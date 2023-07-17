News

Right-Wing Commentator Urges Biden to Hire Taylor Swift as Economic Adviser

By
News Joe Biden Taylor Swift Economy Tomi Lahren

President Joe Biden would be wise to hire pop star Taylor Swift as his economic adviser, according to conservative pundit and podcaster Tomi Lahren.

Lahren said during a Fox Business interview on Monday that the singer's highly successful "Eras" concert tour meant that she was "better qualified" than those currently serving in the White House.

Swift's ongoing tour, featuring music from all 10 of her studio albums, is expected to smash records by eclipsing $1 billion in ticket sales. Research data published by Fortune last month suggested that the tour may bring in $4.6 billion to local economies in the U.S. alone.

Despite having significant political differences with the pop star, Lahren said, Swift's success meant that Biden should hire her to provide economic advice to the White House and his 2024 presidential reelection campaign.

Right-Wing Commentator Urges Biden to Hire TaylorSwift
Pop star Taylor Swift, left, is pictured on August 28, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey, while President Joe Biden, right, is shown in Helsinki, Finland, on July 13, 2023. Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren says Biden should hire Swift as his economic adviser. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty

"[Swift] would be better qualified than a lot of the people currently working in the White House," Lahren told Fox Business host Stuart Varney. "The thing about this tour is not only are people going to the concerts, but they're getting hotel rooms, they're buying plane tickets, they're spending money in these communities when they go and see the concerts."

"So, this is a big generator and we should maybe take a page out of Taylor Swift's book here," she continued. "She's got something that people wanna buy and I think that it's doing great things for the economy. So, I think everybody wins in this situation."

Lahren briefly lamented that Swift was on the "left side" of the political spectrum before arguing that she could "solve a lot of problems" with the economy regardless of her politics.

"Her ability to transform herself in this industry is remarkable, whether you like her politics or not," Lahren said. "She definitely is on the left side of politics, that is for sure. But all of that aside, she is generating money for the economy and she's doing it in a way that a lot of people are excited to go see."

"If there is a spot open, I think in the White House, she could maybe solve a lot of problems there," she added. "I think she would do a lot better than some of the other picks."

Read more

Reached for comment on Lahren's suggestion, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates told Newsweek, "We like Taylor Swift, but I forgot that Tony Lauren [sic] existed."

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve has credited Swift's tour for a recent uptick in hotel revenue in the Pennsylvania city, writing in a report published last week that "May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city."

A string of Swift shows in Chicago, Illinois, in June also significantly boosted hotel revenues in the Windy City, helping set a new record for rooms occupied over a single weekend, according to Choose Chicago.

Swift announced last month that her tour was being extended to include several months of international dates. The tour is at the moment scheduled to end with a two-night stop in London, England, in August 2024.

Newsweek has reached out for comment to Swift's agent via email on Monday.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

