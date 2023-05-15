Right-Wing Pastor Says Prophecy of a Trump Second Term Was Correct

A clip has surfaced online showing a right-wing pastor doubling down on 2020 predictions that Donald Trump would be reelected as president.

The video was initially shared to Twitter on Monday by the watchdog group, Right Wing Watch. In it, Nashville-based pastor Kent Christmas touches on past predictions he, and others he referred to as "prophets," made about Trump winning the 2020 election and insisted that those predictions held true, despite his loss to Joe Biden.

"In the eyes of God, the President of the United States right now in the courts of justice in Heaven is not Joe Biden, but it's Donald Trump," Christmas said at the time.

In the days after the 2020 presidential election, when enough votes had been counted and Biden's win over Trump had been called my most major outlets, Christmas and other conservative religious leaders made similar statements about the situation. In a video posted to his church's YouTube channel, Christmas characterized the race in strong terms, calling it "a war between Heaven and Hell."

Right-wing pastor Kent Christmas insists that he and the other "prophets" who declared that Trump would be reelected in 2020 were right: "In the eyes of God, the President of the United States right now in the courts of justice in Heaven is not Joe Biden, but it's Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/1x9ImGK9Au — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 15, 2023

"This is not political," Christmas said. "This is not about Donald Trump or Joe Biden or politics or Democrats or Republicans. This is a war between Heaven and Hell and it's about the destiny of this nation."

Around the same time, pastor Jeremiah Johnson of Jeremiah Johnson Ministries cited a dream he had as a sign that good things would come for Trump. In it, he said that Trump had been running the Boston Marathon, but fell just before the finish line.

"He could not get up, the crowd was spitting on him, they were jeering at him, and suddenly, two older women who I knew were baby boomers, somehow made their way through the crowd and supernaturally lifted Donald Trump up and helped him get to the finish," Johnson said. "I believe God is calling on baby boomers in this nation to take your stand and believe with me that the best is yet to come."

Supporters listen to former President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally on April 27 in Manchester, New Hampshire. A clip has surfaced online showing a right-wing pastor doubling down on 2020 predictions that Trump would be reelected as president. Spencer Platt/Getty

Christmas's latest comments quickly drew mocking responses from various Twitter users, including some who pointed out how the pastor's claim would imperil Trump's current bid to retake the White House in 2024 due to the Constitution's rules about presidential term limits.

"God has spoken, Trump is ineligible for run for office again," lawyer Bradley P. Moss wrote on Monday. "Sorry, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution says what it says."

God has spoken, Trump is ineligible for run for office again. Sorry, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution says what it says. https://t.co/Ifs9oBsrHW — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 15, 2023

In April, Right Wing Watch highlighted another clip on Twitter of Christmas in which he seemingly said that the United States had been damaged by lawmakers adding new amendments to the Constitution.

Right-wing pastor Kent Christmas rants that "the reason the United States of America is in the mess that it's in is because we went back and amended the Constitution!" Does he want to go back to slavery and banning women from voting? pic.twitter.com/u232XGf1pg — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 24, 2023

Newsweek reached out to Trump's press office via email for comment.