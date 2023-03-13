Rihanna's Super Bowl-Inspired Oscars Look Goes Viral—'She Is So Unbothered'

Rihanna was playing it cool when she arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for Sunday's 2023 Oscars, as she eschewed the traditional sparkling gown for something a little more understated—to begin with anyway.

The 35-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, arrived at the venue ahead of her performance at the film awards, in a casual get up including a gray Philadelphia Eagles jersey.

Rihanna performed at the Super Bowl last month, where the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the singer's look has gone viral with her low key entrance among cocktail servers.

More than 1.7 million people have viewed the short clip, posted by Us Weekly, in which she wore Jean Paul Gaultier's "The Laminated" Bucket Hat in metallic green and black-and-white Puma sneakers to accompany her Super Bowl inspired jersey.

Rihanna's fans took to social media to celebrate her casual arrival, with one person commenting on Twitter: "Everyone in expensive fancy outfits. Rihanna pulling up in a hoddie😭 she is so unbothered."

Many stopped to look as Rihanna walked through the drinks reception before she emerged later on the red carpet, which was beige for the night, dressed in a far more glamorous outfit.

The singer's growing baby bump was on full display as she walked the red carpet in a black leather crop top and matching skirt from Alaïa along with a sheer blouse.

