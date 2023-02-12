Rihanna Super Bowl Performance Fuels Pregnancy Rumors

Viewers of the Super Bowl LVII halftime show think they spotted Rihanna's baby bump during her dynamic performance.

The Barbados-born singer sent social media into overdrive with pregnancy rumors after the halftime show began. She had her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May 2022 and now fans are convinced they're expecting their second child together.

Rihanna sang a medley of her hits during the impressive halftime show, wearing an all red outfit. She stood out against the backdrop of backup dancers who were wearing all white, but Twitter users thought her possible baby bump stood out more.

Fox Sports reporter Carmen Vitali wrote in all caps as soon as the performance began, "Rihanna is doing this halftime show pregnant."

"Yo!!! Rihanna pregnant again?" @AquarianGodd wrote while @onnaelise10 said, "Wait is Rihanna pregnant or am I seeing [things?]." Tweets relating to Rihanna's prospective pregnancy received tens of thousands of likes, comments and retweets.

Newsweek will update this story with more details soon.