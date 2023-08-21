Rihanna Baby Meme Goes Viral Amid Rumors She Gave Birth to Second Child

Rihanna casually announced to the world that she was expecting her second child during her showstopping Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on February 12 this year.

The 35-year-old singer revealed she was pregnant with her and partner A$AP Rocky's second child while on a floating stage as she rubbed her baby bump through her skin-tight red outfit.

The Eagles may have lost to the Kansas City Chiefs during the game, but Rihanna came out on top with the news taking the internet and fans by storm.

However, recent social media memes and rumors have been circulating online, hinting that the megastar has already had her second child.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, son RZA Athelston Mayers, on May 12 last year, and now, six months after the Super Bowl, fans think the singer has given birth to their new bundle of joy as she has been so silent online.

Newsweek emailed Rihanna's publicist The Lede Company for comment.

One of the first viral memes to allege that Rihanna may have already given birth was posted on August 11 and currently has over 886 thousand views.

The post shows a video of a newborn baby smiling with a song playing behind singing "money money money money money".

The Twittersphere is full of speculation from fans about the second baby and when it will be born with many guessing that it has happened already.

A tweet yesterday (August 20) lined up that if the Super Bowl was in February, the star must be heavily pregnant by now or already have the baby. They tweeted: "DAMNNNN it seems like Rihanna been pregnant with baby #2 4ever."

Another said: "Haven't seen Rihanna in a while, she must've had the baby."

A fan shared a comedy photo of an individual lying next to a paddling pool with Rihanna's face reflected in the water and commented: "Do y'all think Rihanna gave birth? Hope she's doing good with her babies."

"Rihanna had that baby ?????!!!!!," another said.

Rihanna has not been shy about showing off her bump since her big reveal, so has her silence spoken volumes?

In March, she stepped out at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a sleek, elegant black dress, proudly showing off her bump through mesh fabric, and she wowed at this year's Met Gala by wearing a white figure-hugging dress with a train that spanned the length of the iconic staircase.

Although her halftime show impressed many, some onlookers panned her performance at the time.

Political commentator Ben Shapiro said that the singer's performance was "not good," stating that the NFL knew she was pregnant and would have stayed silent for the show to go ahead. If she had announced before the performance, Shapiro believes viewers would have questioned if she was right to do so and be elevated in the air while pregnant.