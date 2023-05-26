More than three years since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the higher education landscape, student enrollment in higher education is just leveling off following a period of double-digit declines. It's a continuation of a worrying trendline. Since 2010, 3 million fewer people than expected have enrolled in college, according to data compiled by the Sorenson Impact Center at the University of Utah. The combination of declining birth rates and a rapidly aging population means that colleges and universities face the potential for a perilous drop in the number of traditional-aged students who for years have been the backbone of higher education.

This "demographic cliff" represents an unprecedented challenge to higher education. Unlike in decades past, where students followed a linear path to and through higher education, today's college-going realities look very different. A group of learners has emerged, one that has often been overlooked by traditional higher education models. They are the "and-ers," students who are simultaneously balancing education and work, education and parenting, education and deployment, education and caring for aging parents. The "and" list goes on. The defining characteristic of "and-ers," however, is that education isn't always their first priority — and for good reason. Yes, they are students, but their identity is not defined by school alone.

Over the past two decades, the "and-ers" have fast become the norm for students in higher education, regardless of age or educational background. According to data from the Georgetown University Center for Education and the Workforce from 2018, nearly 70% of all college students hold jobs, and nearly half of these working learners are putting in 15-to-35 hours per week. While these numbers are likely to have shifted in the years since this study, they offer a glimpse into the continued reality of working students. Though working while in school is often necessary to pay the rent and cover tuition, it can often take a toll on those who work to support themselves and cover the cost of college. More than half of students who work 15 hours per week or more end up with GPAs of C or worse — and students with poor grades often need more time to earn a degree and may struggle to graduate at all. The bigger question here, however, is whether their failure to thrive is more about their complicated contexts or our inability to offer policies, practices, models, and modalities that better meet their needs.

To serve "and-ers" well, colleges have to do more than just offer a little extra flexibility through night classes or online programs. Colleges must retool their educational offerings, programs, and support services to better serve this growing population. Colleges can help working learners succeed by providing flexible schedules, personalized pathways to degrees, stackable credentials, and wraparound support services. They can also work with employers to create partnerships that offer tuition assistance, job training, and career advancement opportunities. In doing so, they can create opportunities for these students to not just survive but thrive in their personal and professional lives.

Higher education is already undergoing a healthy culture shift to meet these students where they are — and there are plenty of promising new models to show for it. Over the past decade, Northern Kentucky University has built and fine-tuned a work-based learning partnership with national nonprofit Education at Work. This program enables full-time students to gain professional experience working for Fortune 500 employers. The combination of hourly wages earned on the job — and tuition assistance benefits provided by the employers — substantially offsets the cost of college, while helping students develop valuable skills sought by employers after they finish college.

While it's important to give students access to more meaningful types of employment opportunities, it's just as critical to support those who have existing jobs. City Colleges of Chicago, a large urban community college system, has built a homegrown support model in collaboration with nonprofit One Million Degrees to serve its students, many of whom are financially independent or work. This holistic support program blends academic and non-academic coaching services, apprenticeship opportunities, scholarship aid, and intensive academic advising to help striving students succeed.

Meeting the needs of "and-ers'' isn't just about work. It's about helping them to balance the complex array of "and" challenges. For example, Education Design Lab organized a "Single Moms Success" Design Challenge to mobilize community colleges that are finding new and innovative ways to make the higher education experience more inclusive for parents. National University (NU), where I serve as president, partners with nonprofit InsideTrack to deliver one-on-one success coaching that works holistically with each student to help understand their needs beyond the classroom and develop an education plan that works for them.

These are just a handful of examples of how colleges can support "and-ers." The most successful colleges and universities of the future will be those that embrace the potential of what we at NU call "whole-human education." It's about ensuring that every learner feels a deep sense of belonging that comes from knowing that their institution is not just a virtual or physical place for learning, but an ally that will fight with them to overcome obstacles and work with them to make the most of their educational journeys.

Retooling higher education to meet the needs of working learners can help institutions survive and thrive in the years ahead. By doing so, they can help create a more equitable — and accessible — system of higher education that helps more "and-ers" cross the commencement stage.